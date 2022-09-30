BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ACLU shared a letter Monday citing concerns and possible civil rights violations regarding EBR Schools’ Day of Hope event on Sept. 20. On Sept. 20, thousands of students went on a field trip for a college and career fair event called “Day of Hope.” The event was held at a church and co-sponsored by 29:11 Academy. At the event, students were allegedly denied food unless they registered to vote and LGBTQ+ students allegedly had water poured on them.

