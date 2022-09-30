ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Second arrest made in September Paincourtville shooting

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-year-old man wanted in connection to a September shooting was arrested by deputies Tuesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the Grant Loop area on Sept. 23 where one person claimed that suspects tried to shoot her son. Wayne Sullivan, 18, of Paincourtville was identified as one of the suspects on Sept. 27.
Baker woman convicted of wire fraud during COVID pandemic sentenced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker woman was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison for wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday. In addition to her 26-month prison sentence, Chanda Hall, 44, of Baker must pay a $5,000 fine, $25,000 in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a $25,000 money judgment to the U.S., according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. Hall was convicted in June of this year.
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
Northside High School student arrested, charged with terrorizing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A student at Northside High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing, police said Tuesday. According to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department, the juvenile student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center. The arrest stemmed from an incident Monday afternoon, when the student made violent statements saying he was going to “shoot up the school.”
Social media threat puts Lafayette High School on lockdown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under lockdown. LPD said that there was a threat on social media, and the school is under a precautionary lockdown. The tweet, from a Twitter account created recently called @hatelhs, read “I’m tired...
ACLU shares concerns about EBR Schools’ Day of Hope event in letter

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ACLU shared a letter Monday citing concerns and possible civil rights violations regarding EBR Schools’ Day of Hope event on Sept. 20. On Sept. 20, thousands of students went on a field trip for a college and career fair event called “Day of Hope.” The event was held at a church and co-sponsored by 29:11 Academy. At the event, students were allegedly denied food unless they registered to vote and LGBTQ+ students allegedly had water poured on them.
Port of Baton Rouge to use $1M to buy container chassis amid shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Port of Baton Rouge will be receiving its seventh Marine Highway Grant to purchase 70 container chassis, according to Congressman Garret Graves on Monday. The grant for the Port of Baton Rouge totals $1,050,000. Graves said these state has received over $10,000,000 from...
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
