Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
3 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
Second arrest made in September Paincourtville shooting
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-year-old man wanted in connection to a September shooting was arrested by deputies Tuesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the Grant Loop area on Sept. 23 where one person claimed that suspects tried to shoot her son. Wayne Sullivan, 18, of Paincourtville was identified as one of the suspects on Sept. 27.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice. DOJ said that three individuals from Baton Rouge and one from Prairieville are accused of being a part of an “extensive drug trafficking venture.”
brproud.com
Baker woman convicted of wire fraud during COVID pandemic sentenced
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker woman was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison for wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday. In addition to her 26-month prison sentence, Chanda Hall, 44, of Baker must pay a $5,000 fine, $25,000 in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a $25,000 money judgment to the U.S., according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. Hall was convicted in June of this year.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Suspect arrested after trying to swallow drugs during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kentrell Lang, 42, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4. A traffic violation led to Lang being stopped by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office near LA 308 and Spur 70. The deputy engaged with Lang and the Napoleonville man got...
brproud.com
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of N. Jefferson Place Circle. Upon arrival at the Maison Bocage Apartments, deputies initiated an investigation into a battery complaint involving a woman and juvenile. According to...
brproud.com
Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
brproud.com
Northside High School student arrested, charged with terrorizing
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A student at Northside High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing, police said Tuesday. According to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department, the juvenile student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center. The arrest stemmed from an incident Monday afternoon, when the student made violent statements saying he was going to “shoot up the school.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” BR man caught going over 155 mph on I-10 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West. Late on September 30, the trooper was “parked on the inside shoulder of I-10 West, west of Highland Rd.,” according to the affidavit. The...
brproud.com
Social media threat puts Lafayette High School on lockdown
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under lockdown. LPD said that there was a threat on social media, and the school is under a precautionary lockdown. The tweet, from a Twitter account created recently called @hatelhs, read “I’m tired...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge home targeted by arsonist deemed ‘unlivable’; four occupants displaced
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four people in the capital area are currently without a home due to the work of an arsonist, authorities say. The incident occurred Saturday, October 1 shortly before 10 p.m. within the 2200 block of General Beauregard Avenue, which is in a residential area off Gardere Lane.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge creates new city task force to address growing trash problem
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The East Baton Rouge city-parish is cracking down on illegal dumping and trash. A new task force was created to make changes from the inside out and pave the way towards a brighter BR. Local leaders say littering has become such a problem that it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
DopeSmack: Local Baton Rouge man creates New Orleans-based, drug-fighting superhero
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to DopeSmack creator Joseph Salcedo, it’s been a long time since New Orleans has had a superhero and DopeSmack is the hero the city’s been waiting for. For all the action lovers out there, “DopeSmack” follows Alex Santos, a self-taught scientist,...
brproud.com
ACLU shares concerns about EBR Schools’ Day of Hope event in letter
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ACLU shared a letter Monday citing concerns and possible civil rights violations regarding EBR Schools’ Day of Hope event on Sept. 20. On Sept. 20, thousands of students went on a field trip for a college and career fair event called “Day of Hope.” The event was held at a church and co-sponsored by 29:11 Academy. At the event, students were allegedly denied food unless they registered to vote and LGBTQ+ students allegedly had water poured on them.
brproud.com
Port of Baton Rouge to use $1M to buy container chassis amid shortage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Port of Baton Rouge will be receiving its seventh Marine Highway Grant to purchase 70 container chassis, according to Congressman Garret Graves on Monday. The grant for the Port of Baton Rouge totals $1,050,000. Graves said these state has received over $10,000,000 from...
brproud.com
Local family partners with Southern University for second annual Bullying & Suicide Awareness runway show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the U.S., suicide rates are steadily increasing among people of all ages. In response to such alarming statistics, organizations across the country are promoting suicide awareness events. On a local level, one Baton Rouge-based institution is partnering with a family that was personally...
brproud.com
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
brproud.com
Department of Children and Family Services increase monthly eligibility to help with inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Inflation has increased food prices in some cases by more than 11 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. Because of this, more people are turning to SNAP benefits. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is changing who receives these benefits. With...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
brproud.com
When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
Comments / 0