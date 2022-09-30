ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Central Catholic, Canton South qualify for Division II girls golf district tournament

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

Central Catholic and Canton South will compete in this year's Division II girls golf district tournament at Sable Creek.

The Crusaders finished second and the Wildcats placed third in Wednesday's sectional at The Pines. Central fired a 387. South shot 410 to earn a district berth for the first time in team history.

Central's Kristen Belden tied for second with a 77, three shots behind medalist Kylee Purdee of Northwestern. South's Delaney Kruger was fourth with an 83.

Lake Center Christian's Leah Starcher earned an individual district berth. She finished fifth with an 86.

The district tournament will be played on Thursday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
