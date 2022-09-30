Read full article on original website
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
alxnow.com
Listing of the Day: 2050 Jamieson Ave #1004 (Alexandria)
Type: 1 BR, 1 BA condo — 785 sq. ft. Noteworthy: Live the good life at the Jamieson where comfort and convenience intertwine!. Fantastic views showcase the Masonic Temple, Washington Monument, and The U.S. Capitol. An airy design makes this charming one-bed, one-bath condo the epitome of perfection!. Sunlight...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
‘Castle House’ in Alexandria for Sale — “The six-bedroom, six-bathroom 5,275-square-foot house was designed by architect Harvey L. Gordon.” [Washington Post]. It’s Monday — Possible light rain throughout the day. High of 56 and low of 47. Sunrise at 7:08 am and sunset at 6:50 pm. [Weather.gov]
alxnow.com
The StepALIVE! Walkathon is back in Old Town on October 16
Get your sneakers and sweats ready, because Alexandria nonprofit ALIVE! is hosting its 41st annual StepALIVE! Walkathon in Old Town on Sunday, October 16. There are already 33 walking teams assembled, including Team Shiba, for this year’s five-mile charity walk. The fundraising goal is $80,000, and $32,000 has already...
alxnow.com
Annual Edgar Allen Poe reenactment returns this month
One of Alexandria’s more unique Halloween traditions, a reenactment of Edgar Allen Poe’s 19th-century speaking engagements, is set to return for two nights later this month. Every year, The Lyceum (201 South Washington Street) hosts actor David Keltz to read a collection of Poe stories in character as...
alxnow.com
New change to Alexandria manholes could help combat some stormwater flooding
It’s a change that likely won’t go noticed by many Alexandrians, but the city is making an adjustment to its manholes that could have an impact on flooding during storms. According to Flood Action Alexandria — an ongoing newsletter highlighting flooding issues and mitigation measures in Alexandria — the City of Alexandria is working on finding a contractor to install 870 stainless steel manhole inserts around the city.
alxnow.com
Developer opens up about next steps for Landmark Mall redevelopment
A representative from developer Foulger-Pratt spoke at the Eisenhower West Landmark Van Dorn Implementation Advisory Group earlier this week to provide a bird’s eye view of what’s going on at the project. Currently, Landmark Mall itself is almost completely demolished, saved for one corner still being used as...
alxnow.com
Alexandria woman caught with gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport checkpoint
An Alexandria woman was caught carrying a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday (October 4). The incident occurred in the early morning, and the woman said that she forgot that she had the gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police took the weapon and the woman was cited for weapons charges.
alxnow.com
No injuries or arrest after shots fired in Braddock area
Alexandria Police are investigating a report of shots fired last Thursday night in the 700 block of N. West Street in the Braddock area. No arrests have been made, and police said that evidence was found that multiple shots were fired at around 8:30 p.m. There were no injuries and a suspect description is not available.
