Dubois County Sheriff’s Office partnering with Indiana AG for data privacy and scam prevention seminar

Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Community input sought to develop strategic plan for Jasper and Dubois County
Dubois County and the City of Jasper are one of the nine Hoosier Communities selected by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) for the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP). HELP is a 52-week program that builds a Strategic Investment Plan aiming to leave a legacy in the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
CARES collaborating with high schools during prevention month
In recognition of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, Dubois County CARES is sharing activities with the four Dubois County high schools in October. CARES is making a different activity sheet available each week. Students at each school will be able to get the worksheets – available in both English and Spanish – from a school social worker or find them at a designated location online. The activities include a crossword puzzle about the unintended effects of drinking alcohol and a word scramble on the long-term effects of opioid use.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Voces Vivas Program closes out Hispanic Heritage Month at Dubois County Museum
The Dubois County Museum, at 2704 N. Newton Street (US 231) in Jasper, welcomes our Hispanic friends for a program called Voces Vivas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, for the closure Of Hispanic Heritage Month 2022. The program will begin at 10 a.m. and run to 12:30 p.m. Attendees will...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Voter registration ends Oct. 11; Early voting begins Oct. 12
Note: We added the school board positions that are on the ballot after this story was published. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On Oct. 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Get-toGamer pits grandparents against teens for fun night of games
A game get-together for grandparents and high-schoolers is set for Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Jasper Public Library, 100 Third Ave. The “Get-toGamer,” sponsored by Dubois County CARES, will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in the Hickory Room. Anyone of grandparent age or high-school age from...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Huntingburg Council: Supply issues force purchasing changes
Tight supply chains and inflation has the City of Huntingburg checking out important utility vehicles earlier than usual and increasing spending limits for small purchases. Water Superintendent Jerry Austin informed the council that a utility truck ordered a year ago was still six weeks from being completed due to lacking the toolboxes necessary to be used as a utility truck. Based on this, the council questioned whether other departments under its purview should consider ordering specialty vehicles now in anticipation of an extended wait on delivery.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Forest Management Tour Set for Saturday, October 8
The Four Rivers Forestry Committee is sponsoring a forest management tour at the Dave and Carol Niehaus farm in Perry County on Saturday, October 8. The Niehaus’s will lead the walking tour that showcases management activities that include successful tree planting, oak regeneration, timber stand improvement, invasive species control, wildlife habitat areas, and areas managed using prescribed fire. Professional foresters will be present to offer their expertise. The tour will begin at 8 a.m. CDT and conclude at noon. On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. CDT.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
First Baptist Church of Jasper hosting car show, Oct. 22
First Baptist Church in Jasper is hosting a free car show on Oct. 22. There is no registration fee. Food and drinks will be available for free as well. Preregister for the show by emailing FBCJCarshow@gmail.com. Questions, contact Keith at 812-351-4047.
IN THIS ARTICLE
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Russell L. Needhamer, 90, Huntingburg
Russell L. Needhamer, 90, of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1932, in Montgomery, Indiana, to George and Mary (Peachee) Needhamer. Russell was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He serviced with the United States Army during the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Howl at the Moon Hike Planned at Ferdinand Forest
DC Multisport is excited about the upcoming “Howl at the Moon Hike” planned for Monday, October 17. Bring the entire family to enjoy some Halloween activities before exploring the hiking trails through the Ferdinand State Forest. There will be two trail options, a family-friendly trail or a more advanced hike for older kids and adults.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Enjoy Blues, food and local brews at the Haunted Huntingburg Blues Fest Saturday, Oct. 8
Downtown Huntingburg 4th Street and Market Street Park transform into a haunted adventure this Saturday, October 8, with live blues music, kids’ activities, craft beer vendors, food booths, and more. Admission is free this year and more details are available at https://www.facebook.com/HauntedHuntingburg/. Blues Music will fill Market Street Park...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
John Werne, 74, Ferdinand
John Werne, 74, of Ferdinand, passed away at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. John was born October 20, 1947, in St. Meinrad to Victor and Josephine (Kunkler) Werne. He married Linda Kemper on May 29, 1971, in St. Ferdinand Church. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2011.
Comments / 0