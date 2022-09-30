Dubois County Sheriff’s Office partnering with Indiana AG for data privacy and scam prevention seminar

In recognition of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, Dubois County CARES is sharing activities with the four Dubois County high schools in October. CARES is making a different activity sheet available each week. Students at each school will be able to get the worksheets – available in both English and Spanish – from a school social worker or find them at a designated location online. The activities include a crossword puzzle about the unintended effects of drinking alcohol and a word scramble on the long-term effects of opioid use.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO