Brockton man dead after crashing car into tree

By Emma McCorkindale
 4 days ago

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater that resulted in the death of the driver on Friday.

Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 3:04 a.m. on Friday, a 2017 Ford Explorer was northbound traveling fast when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The Explorer caught fire with the passengers trapped inside. The 43-year-old man driving from Brockton died. The 40-year-old woman passenger was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the State Police-Middleborough Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

