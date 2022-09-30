Read full article on original website
waltonoutdoors.com
Sunflower Fall Festival in Vernon Oct. 22
Join Black Barn Blossoms for a fun afternoon of food, live music, shopping, food and flowers! Saturday Oct. 22 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the farm located at 3535 Dickinson Ln Vernon, Fl. Tickets $10 (kids 5-under free). https://blackbarnblossoms.com/shop/p/sunflower-festival-tickets. Your ticket price includes entry into the festival for the concert and...
Callaway Whataburger celebrates grand opening
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Not only are the city’s projects moving forward, but Callaway has been welcoming new restaurants and jobs to the community. Whataburger officially opened its drive-thru in August. On Monday, they invited customers inside and celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The new design of the restaurant is customized with […]
Second Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to take place Oct. 8th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the city of Panama City will host the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival. The free family-friendly event will take place Oct. 8th at Carl Gray Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be music, games, shopping and food. News 13 Midday caught up […]
WJHG-TV
Local restaurant collecting supplies to send to hurricane victims
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As residents who were in the path of Hurricane Ian begin to rebuild, now is when they need support the most. Communities across the country are coming together to help those impacted, including our own. Dat Cajun Place restaurant in Panama City Beach has...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, we flashed back to a time when things were a little more on the cheaper side. Local Historian Bill Hudson dug up some old videos with newspaper clippings dating back to the 1940s. To see this week’s history lesson,...
New Publix shopping center coming to downtown Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin City Council voted Monday night to approve a major development order to build a new Publix shopping center off Main Street. The grocery store chain is set to close on the Old Time Pottery Location in May of 2023. Development plans state the construction will tear down and rebuild […]
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 30
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
WJHG-TV
Callaway revitalization coming to life
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Callaway’s economic growth since Hurricane Michael is something worth noting. “Now as far as economic development growth, we’re booming with new restaurants, businesses, shops, grocery stores,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “It’s a great time to be over here on the East side.”
denisesanger.com
Best Crab Legs In Panama City Beach
Crab Cakes. Seafood Platters. Blackened Shrimp. And King Crab legs! What do these foods have in common? They are some of the best of the best seafood restaurants where you will find the best crab legs in Panama City Beach. Not only are the beaches out of this world, there...
Panama City family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
Watch: Middle school serenades SRO during pep rally
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — C W Ruckel Middle School SRO Chad Smith was in for a nice birthday surprise last week. The school in Niceville held a pep rally on the same day as the officer’s birthday. The crowd brought the SRO to center stage while the entire school sang him a happy birthday. Watch […]
niceville.com
Historic markers celebrate the rich history of Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville is celebrating the community’s rich history with the unveiling of three Florida historical heritage markers this week. The markers, “Old Maritime City,” “Boggy Mill Company Site,” and “Niceville Fire 1934,” will be located at three locations on historic Bayshore Drive, said Elisa Mitchiner, Niceville Historian.
Destin Log
12-hour gator hunt on Choctawhatchee River ends with massive catch for Fort Walton Beach man
Sometimes you just have to toss out a hook, and that's exactly what Scott Fish of Fort Walton Beach did to haul in a massive gator last week. Fish and his girlfriend Tifanie Mills put in at Black Creek and headed up the Choctawhatchee River to hunt for a big gator on Sept. 27.
WJHG-TV
Tiger Sharks defense collectively earns Player of the Week honors
Honor PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Once again our Player of the Week honor was a tough call, but we thought it best to dole this honor out in a collective form. And that collective, if you will, is the defensive unit at Port St. Joe. Coach Jones and the Tiger Sharks beating Blountstown in a key 1A battle Friday night 24-6. The only score for Blountstown coming on a fumble return, so the Sharks defense not giving up any points. They held the Tigers to 162 yards total, forced 7 punts, got a sack, several tackles for loss and forced two turnovers. One fumble and an interception late in the game by Travis Jenkins, which stunted a Tigers scoring drive and led the clinching points in the game. Just an incredible group effort for the Tiger Sharks defense, says St. Joe head coach coach Tanner Jones!
WJHG-TV
Sneads football remain a perfect 6-0 on the season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With 6 weeks already down in high school football... only 3 Panhandle teams remain undefeated; Chipley, Niceville and Sneads. Sneads coming off a big 34-0 win over Liberty this Friday have pretty much dominated every game they’ve played. The dynamic backfield of QB Aven...
Destin Log
Why Fred 'Tripp' Tolbert donated $1 million to the Destin High athletic program
As a young fisherman, sharks took from him, but now Fred "Tripp" Tolbert is giving back to Sharks — the Destin High School Sharks to the tune of million dollars. Tolbert, 61, of Tolbert Group, wrote a check for $250,000 on Thursday to Destin High School to be used for the athletic program. This was just the first installment, with the rest to be paid out over the next four years.
getthecoast.com
Props Brewery’s new location a no go
Has everyone been enjoying the cooler mornings? We certainly have over the Williams residence!. Let’s jump into the news to close out the week…. The Destin Garden Club will dedicate a Blue Star Marker on Tuesday, October 11th at 3:00 p.m. at the Destin Library, located at 150 Sibert Avenue.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another nice fall night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland to near 60 at the coast. On Tuesday expect sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. The forecast continues to be warm and dry this week. We will see an uptick in the humidity through the end of the week until a cool front drier us out again. Highs this weekend will increase from the low 80s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and increase into the 60s. A cold front will bring slightly cooler, less humid air starting Friday and through the weekend. The forecast stays dry through at least next Monday.
wtvy.com
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
WJHG-TV
Tiger Sharks celebrate win over Blountstown, moves on to game with Vernon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Port St. Joe football team is already working towards it’s week 7 game which will come on the home field Friday against Vernon. That while the folks around Port St. Joe are celebrating a rather big win this past Friday night over rival Blountstown. Coach Tanner Jones and his guys putting the clamps on the Tigers big time, holding a good Blountstown offense to just a total of 162 yards. And it kept the Tigers offense off the board, the only Blountstown score came on a fumble return for a touchdown. That game ending 24-6 and it puts St. Joe up there with undefeated Sneads in terms of seeding for both the SSAC and the state playoffs down the road. Coach Tanner Jones Monday quick to credit the guys on that Sharks D who really put in the effort in the win Friday. “Defensively we played really really well. You know are 3 D-lineman for most of the night, Saylor Tull, Jay Stuckey and Gavin Lee played unbelievable. They made a lot of plays in the backfield, wrecked havoc all night with their offensive line. And our linebackers cleaned it up, our outside linebackers were able to force the counter back inside. And bring it back to those big guys.”
