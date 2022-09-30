TONIGHT: Ways to watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

(WJW) — They’re back!

Nearly thirty years after the Sanderson sisters made their debut in “Hocus Pocus,” fans are finally getting a look at “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The much-beloved child-hungry Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are back, for a sequel to the 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus.”

The movie premiers September 30 exclusively on Disney +. So, if you plan to watch you will need to subscribe to the streaming service.

Disney + costs $7.99/month and includes thousands of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. The are also other subscription options that bundle the service with Hulu and ESPN +. More information can be found, here .

A trailer for the film was released over the summer.

The new film’s plot reportedly focuses on the sister witches once again coming back to modern-day Salem, where they, presumably, “run amok” once more.

