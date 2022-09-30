Read full article on original website
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said. Authorities last week announced that five men in Stockton had been slain in recent months, ambushed and shot to death alone in the dark. Late Monday, police said two additional cases last year — a man’s death in Oakland and the nonfatal shooting of a woman in Stockton — had been tied to those killings. “It definitely meets the definition of a serial killer,” said Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva. “What makes this different is the shooter is just looking for an opportunity, and unfortunately our victims were alone in a dark area.” Authorities said they will provide an update during a news conference Tuesday. Police would not say whether all seven shootings had been linked to the same gun.
Man beat 'friend' to death with pipe under pedestrian bridge
Bryan A. Rebenstorf, 45, was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly killed a man by beating him multiple times with a pipe under the pedestrian bridge in Nashville.
FBI investigating shooting at Texas Border Patrol facility that left migrant dead
A migrant was shot and killed while in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
Miami jury gets it right: Mexican actor Pablo Lyle is convicted in road-rage killing | Editorial
Pablo Lyle faces 15 years in prison for the killing with a punch of 63-year-old working-class Cuban Juan Ricardo Hernandez.
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
