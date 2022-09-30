ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach SPCA takes in dogs evacuated from Florida

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach SPCA has taken in dogs and puppies Friday that were evacuated from shelters in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to a Facebook post from the shelter, five adult dogs and three puppies arrived at the shelter early Friday morning and are currently settling in and resting while they wait to get checked by the VBSPCA veterinarian.

    Eight dogs that were evacuated from shelter in Florida arrived at VBSPCA (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach SPCA)
    Eight dogs that were evacuated from shelter in Florida arrived at VBSPCA (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach SPCA)
    Eight dogs that were evacuated from shelter in Florida arrived at VBSPCA (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach SPCA)
    Eight dogs that were evacuated from shelter in Florida arrived at VBSPCA (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach SPCA)
    Eight dogs that were evacuated from shelter in Florida arrived at VBSPCA (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach SPCA)
    Eight dogs that were evacuated from shelter in Florida arrived at VBSPCA (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach SPCA)
    Eight dogs that were evacuated from shelter in Florida arrived at VBSPCA (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach SPCA)

All eight of the new shelter residents will be available in the coming days, however, the shelter is asking the community for donations to provide critical care for these dogs.

To make a donation, visit the Virginia Beach SPCA website .

Brenda Doty
4d ago

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔🐶🐶😿Prayers for Florida and all in IAN's Path.. GOD Please watch over the people that have lost everything,& watch over all the animals. Please lift the spirits of the families that lost loved ones.♥️❤️♥️💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏Amen

