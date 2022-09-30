ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Basin Bites: Local taqueria’s famous al pastor

By Samantha Smerechniak
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor.

“Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. It became famous when we first started our restaurant in 2015,” said Isa Rocha co-owner.

Taqueria Reynosa’s al pastor

Isa and Martin Rocha first started Taqueria Reynosa back in 2015 as a food truck. Martin moved from Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico to work in the oilfield, but missed the tacos he would eat every day back at home.

“It’s traditional, we eat tacos all the time. On every single corner you will find a taqueria. He missed eating his tacos late night or after work,” said Rocha.

After opening the food truck, the couple realized many other Mexican people living in west Texas craved the food from back home. They say they were honored to expand into a restaurant in 2017 so more people could come and enjoy.

“West Texas is home to a lot of people who come work for the oilfield and a lot of people are from the valley, from where we are, from Reynosa. That’s what makes it special because it reminds them of home,” said Rocha.

While they have many meat options to stuff your taco with, the al pastor is a must-try. After seasoning it in a secret spice mix and marinating it overnight, they slow-cook the pastor on a spit which is basically a rotisserie. They say this is the key to getting that juicy meat.

“It makes a huge difference. I have tried it when it’s just on the grill compared to the open fire and it makes a huge difference. When you bite into it, the flavor that you get with the tortilla and the onions, cilantro, and pineapple, it just melts. It’s a really good flavor in your mouth,” said Rocha.

If you’re looking for something besides tacos, don’t let the name fool you, they have many other menu options as well. One of their best sellers is the ‘Faji Papa’ which is essentially a Mexican baked potato. The potato is mixed with cream and cheese and topped with freshly grilled meat.

“Once you bite into it, the flavor of the butter with the Mexican cream, the smoked flavor of the beef fajita and the tenderness of it, mixed into your mouth… It is paradise.”

Faji Papa

Lastly, order the flautas. The crispy shells are stuffed with shredded meat of your choice and topped with lettuce, Mexican cheese, cream, and their special avocado sauce.

Shredded beef flautas

No matter what you get, the Rochas hope you get a little taste of their home in Mexico with each bite.

“We are beyond grateful for all the love and support we continue to receive from our community. It warms our heart to see many people come from many other cities and also have a piece of their home at Taqueria Reynosa,” said Rocha.

Each week Taqueria Reynosa has ‘Taco Tuesday’ and ‘Taco Thursday’ which is buy one taco plate, get one free. To get a full look at Taqueria Reynosa’s menu, click here.

ABC Big 2 News

Hometown Hero: Meet Odessa PD Officer Alejandro Reyes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 News and Carpet Tech would like to honor Odessa Police Department Officer Alejandro Reyes as a “Hometown Hero.” Officer Reyes was nominated by his peers at OPD. He was gifted a full house floor care-cleaning service from Carpet Tech, as well as cake and balloons. Officer Reyes said […]
yourbasin.com

Midland mom and daughter followed

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Band of the Week: Big Spring

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weeks battle for Band of the Week was between Big Spring and Seminole with 9,865 total votes. The Mighty Steer band from Big Spring took home the banner with over half the votes in favor of the steers. You can see the band in action...
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local restaurant has served up homemade dishes for 31 years

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A West Texas restaurant has become a staple, serving people for more than 30 years. Carambas Spanish Inn in Midland off of Front Street is known for its homemade dishes that are served up fresh. “I appreciate every employee that has been working here the last 20 to 30 years,” says owner […]
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Midlander wants to bring new compression company home to Permian

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his more than 35 years in the energy sector, Chet Erwin has been active in the Permian Basin. “My parents are in Midland. I went to school in Midland,” he told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of assaulting pregnant partner

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child. Jayden Thompson, 23, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.  According to court documents, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the victim’s home after she called 911. The victim […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
MIDLAND, TX
