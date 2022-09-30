Resources for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian will begin impacting Henrico County Friday, and those impacts could continue through the weekend. Below are emergency resources that may be helpful if you are affected by the storm.
Report an emergency
Call 911
View weather conditions and warnings
Visit the National Weather Service – Wakefield site or follow NWS-Wakefield on Twitter.
Report a power outage
Call Dominion Energy at 866-DOM-HELP; visit Dominion Energy online; or use the Dominion Energy app
Check road conditions or view traffic cameras
Visit 511Virginia.org or follow 511 Central Virginia on Twitter
Contact Henrico Police (non-emergency)
Call (804) 501-5000
Report a water or sewer emergency
Between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily – Call Henrico Public Utilities at (804) 501-4275
After 4:30 p.m., call Henrico Public Utilities after-hours’ emergency line at (804) 501-5025
Report a natural gas issue
Call 311 or 911
Comments / 0