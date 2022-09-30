ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resources for Hurricane Ian

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago
Hurricane Ian will begin impacting Henrico County Friday, and those impacts could continue through the weekend. Below are emergency resources that may be helpful if you are affected by the storm.

Call 911

View weather conditions and warnings

Visit the National Weather Service – Wakefield site or follow NWS-Wakefield on Twitter.

Report a power outage

Call Dominion Energy at 866-DOM-HELP; visit Dominion Energy online; or use the Dominion Energy app

Check road conditions or view traffic cameras

Visit 511Virginia.org or follow 511 Central Virginia on Twitter

Contact Henrico Police (non-emergency)

Call (804) 501-5000

Report a water or sewer emergency

Between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily – Call Henrico Public Utilities at (804) 501-4275

After 4:30 p.m., call Henrico Public Utilities after-hours’ emergency line at (804) 501-5025

Report a natural gas issue

Call 311 or 911

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

