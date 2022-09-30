Resources for Hurricane Ian

TYLER, Anna Schneider, passed away peacefully at Lakewood Retirement Community, Henrico, Va., on September 17, 2022 at the age of 92. Her husband, James M. Tyler III, preceded her in death. Anna was born in Richmond, Va. on January 21 1930. She attended Richmond Public Schools for her education. In 1946, she married Jim and they began a family. Anna was homemaker, traveling to Norfolk and Arlington, Va. with her husband in his career with VEPCO. In 1964, Anna and Jim returned to Richmond area settling in western Henrico County near their families. Anna began working for the C&P Telephone Company in 1966. She retired after a 30-year career with C&P Telephone Company. Anna’s love of family was a major part of her life. She always was able to take care of her grandchildren. Each year, the family spent a week or more at different beaches or traveling to other cities in the U.S. Anna loved to spend time with her sisters and sisters-in-law throughout her life. Anna and Jim were devoted to Derbyshire Baptist Church beginning in 1964 to recent years.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO