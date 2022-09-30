Read full article on original website
Related
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles
Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
PHN Blog: Penguins Narratives & Realities, Mike Sullivan Won’t Play Kids?
DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Penguins organization and the WBS Penguins team lost Radim Zohorna on waivers Monday, as the Calgary Flames snapped up the 6-foot-6 Czechian forward with 10 points in 25 career NHL games over two seasons. Cue the Mike Sullivan hates young players narrative. Please ignore that...
Penguins Grades: Mixed Bag for Ty Smith, Big Night for Bottom Six & DeSmith (+)
DETROIT — With days to go before the Pittsburgh Penguins set their roster, it appears head coach Mike Sullivan has already made his decisions. Radim Zohorna was lost to waivers. Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald settled into the Penguins lineup, and Ty Smith again played on the Penguins blue line with Jan Rutta.
Kingerski: Penguins Young D-Men Not Ready, Mark Friedman Should Win Job
It was not pretty for a couple of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ young defensemen on Saturday. A trio of defensemen are fighting for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third-pairing spot beside Jan Rutta. Chad Ruhwedel will be the spare defenseman because he’s one of the best in the business at being press-boxed for weeks and then quietly providing steady play as needed. But who gets the left-side job and a sweater every night has been a Penguins training camp battle between Ty Smith, P.O Joseph, and Mark Friedman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penguins Put Zohorna on Waivers, Too
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced 17 personnel moves Sunday, trimming their training-camp roster to 28. Turns out there actually was an 18th, and the camp roster is down to 27. Forward Radim Zohorna was not mentioned in the press release issued by the team to announce that 15 players were going...
Penguins Make Major Cuts; Demoted Include O’Connor, Caggiula
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made the first significant cuts of this preseason, and a couple of the demotions were at least mildly surprising. Forwards Drew O’Connor and Drake Caggiula, both of whom were seriously contending for spots on the Opening Night roster, are among the 15 players assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, while defensemen Owen Pickering (Swift Current) and Nolan Collins (Sudbury) were sent back to their junior teams.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Decisions Loom, More Hockey Canada Disgust
The Pittsburgh Penguins roster decisions regarding the eighth and ninth defensemen loom. It seems Ty Smith is in the catbird seat, but he hasn’t necessarily locked down the job. We have complete analysis and team insights from Detroit after the Penguins’ 3-2 win on Monday night. There are NHL trade rumors surrounding P.O Joseph. Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers. Daniel Sprong turned his PTO into a two-way deal with the Seattle Kraken, and it would be surprising if the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t sign Zach Aston-Reese.
Penguins Practice: Jarry, Carter Back at Full Participation; Blueger Still Out
Whatever ailed Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry – literally – apparently cleared up pretty quickly, as he was on the ice Tuesday for practice Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Jarry did not play Monday night in Detroit because of illness. Perhaps as a precaution, Filip Lindberg is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bounce-Back the Latest Bromance Chapter for Carter, Kapanen
There they were, the two buddies and linemates together again Tuesday at Pittsburgh Penguins practice – center Jeff Carter back to a full go after an upper-body injury, and winger Kasperi Kapanen alongside. They skated together on the third line with Danton Heinen on the left side during drills...
Just How High is Guentzel’s Goal-Scoring Ceiling?
Sidney Crosby has done some amazing things during his 17 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But he’s never done this. Evgeni Malkin has been on the payroll since 2006. He hasn’t done it, either. Mario Lemieux played parts of 17 seasons, and is universally recognized as one of...
Dan’s Daily: Guentzel Cracks TSN Top 50, Penguins Preseason Sputter
There’s nothing a like an up-and-back to wild and wonderful Buffalo to spend an otherwise great Saturday. The Pittsburgh Penguins had a few guys who enjoyed their trip to Buffalo, but the defensemen may have made Mike Sullivan’s decision for him after the Penguins’ 3-1 loss to the Sabres. Jake Guentzel almost cracked TSN’s top 40 players, but he’ll settle for the top 50. What if the Flyers are as bad as they look? And what if the Capitals prospects are as good as they look?
Penguins’ (Preseason) Game 5: Personnel Combos, Notes, Who to Watch Against Red Wings
CRANBERRY — The competition for the final few spots on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Opening Night roster is winding down, and a few of those positions could be locked up when they face Detroit tonight at 7:38 at Little Caesars Arena. The best guess is that the left side...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Gets You Set for NFL Sunday
Bettors can claim the best new customer bonus by locking in our Barstool Sportsbook promo code and score a variety of awesome specials this NFL Sunday. This is the best way to start betting on NFL games this weekend. Sign up with Barstool Sportsbook promo code NOW1000 for the $1,000...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0