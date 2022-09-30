ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
Kingerski: Penguins Young D-Men Not Ready, Mark Friedman Should Win Job

It was not pretty for a couple of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ young defensemen on Saturday. A trio of defensemen are fighting for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third-pairing spot beside Jan Rutta. Chad Ruhwedel will be the spare defenseman because he’s one of the best in the business at being press-boxed for weeks and then quietly providing steady play as needed. But who gets the left-side job and a sweater every night has been a Penguins training camp battle between Ty Smith, P.O Joseph, and Mark Friedman.
Penguins Put Zohorna on Waivers, Too

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced 17 personnel moves Sunday, trimming their training-camp roster to 28. Turns out there actually was an 18th, and the camp roster is down to 27. Forward Radim Zohorna was not mentioned in the press release issued by the team to announce that 15 players were going...
Penguins Make Major Cuts; Demoted Include O’Connor, Caggiula

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made the first significant cuts of this preseason, and a couple of the demotions were at least mildly surprising. Forwards Drew O’Connor and Drake Caggiula, both of whom were seriously contending for spots on the Opening Night roster, are among the 15 players assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, while defensemen Owen Pickering (Swift Current) and Nolan Collins (Sudbury) were sent back to their junior teams.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Decisions Loom, More Hockey Canada Disgust

The Pittsburgh Penguins roster decisions regarding the eighth and ninth defensemen loom. It seems Ty Smith is in the catbird seat, but he hasn’t necessarily locked down the job. We have complete analysis and team insights from Detroit after the Penguins’ 3-2 win on Monday night. There are NHL trade rumors surrounding P.O Joseph. Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers. Daniel Sprong turned his PTO into a two-way deal with the Seattle Kraken, and it would be surprising if the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t sign Zach Aston-Reese.
Dan’s Daily: Guentzel Cracks TSN Top 50, Penguins Preseason Sputter

There’s nothing a like an up-and-back to wild and wonderful Buffalo to spend an otherwise great Saturday. The Pittsburgh Penguins had a few guys who enjoyed their trip to Buffalo, but the defensemen may have made Mike Sullivan’s decision for him after the Penguins’ 3-1 loss to the Sabres. Jake Guentzel almost cracked TSN’s top 40 players, but he’ll settle for the top 50. What if the Flyers are as bad as they look? And what if the Capitals prospects are as good as they look?
