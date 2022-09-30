MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed that an officer was struck by a vehicle and injured during a pursuit near 40th and Villard Tuesday, Oct. 4. In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers responded to the area near 41st and Eggert just before noon, while investigating the illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine. Officers noticed one of the suspects leave a residence and begin driving away. Police attempted to execute a traffic stop and the suspect initially pulled over near 42nd and Fairmount.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO