DDGraham
4d ago
hmm...other civilians would get 12 years for stealing that much...I don't understand.
6
CBS 58
South Shore murder suspect extradited back to Milwaukee after 16 years on the run
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 16 years on the run in Mexico, a suspected murderer was extradited back to Milwaukee to face justice. On Monday, the FBI and MPD announced Octaviano Juarez-Corro will appear in court in the coming days. On Memorial Day 2006, Juarez-Corro shot and killed two people...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee man arrested, charged in homicide of transgender woman
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — A Milwaukee man wanted for the homicide of a transgender woman back in August has been taken into custody. Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide. Police believe he fired the gun that killed Regina Allen, known as Mya by friends, outside...
WISN
Shooting report at Kosciusko Park
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a shooting at Kosciuszko Park Monday evening. The sheriff's office tells 12 News a male victim at the scene that was shot multiple times near the basketball courts. The victim was taken by emergency crews to an area...
Police arrest man accused of killing transgender woman Regina Allen
Milwaukee police confirm they have arrested 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird in connection to the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen.
seehafernews.com
Former Milwaukee Alder Starts Serving 30-Day Jail Sentence
Former Milwaukee Alder Chantia Lewis has started serving her 30-day jail sentence. Lewis was convicted earlier this year on charges she illegally used campaign funds and submitted false documents for travel reimbursements. She was sentenced in August after being found guilty of two felonies. Lewis will be on probation for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot near 54th and Center Monday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 3 around 10:49 p.m. near 54th and Center is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. An argument, police say, led...
CBS 58
Non-fatal shooting around 8:32 p.m. last night under investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 3 around 8:32 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Police are still investigating this shooting...
Shooting at Kosciuszko Park, at least 1 injured
At least one person is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Kosciuszko Park Monday night, according to Milwaukee police.
wpr.org
Chaotic opening to the Waukesha parade tragedy trial after defendant repeatedly questions judge
The first day of the Waukesha Parade tragedy trial is off to a rocky start as defendant Darrell Brooks was sent out of the courtroom after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called 10 breaks Monday morning because of Brooks' outbursts and disruptions, which included him repeatedly asking Dorow to say her name. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the court multiple times after asking Dorow to adjourn the case.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police officer intentionally struck by vehicle during foot pursuit; driver sought
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed that an officer was struck by a vehicle and injured during a pursuit near 40th and Villard Tuesday, Oct. 4. In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers responded to the area near 41st and Eggert just before noon, while investigating the illegal possession of firearms and distribution of heroin and cocaine. Officers noticed one of the suspects leave a residence and begin driving away. Police attempted to execute a traffic stop and the suspect initially pulled over near 42nd and Fairmount.
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
WISN
Dahmer Archives: The night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested
MILWAUKEE — This story aired on July 22, 1991, the night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in his Milwaukee apartment. "Our officers observed extremely suspicious, suspicious items." And that was not half of it. Inside a second-floor apartment, police found a grisly scene, a human head apparently preserved plus several...
CBS 58
Milwaukee launches 'Safe Place' initiative for members of LGBTQ+ community
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police announced a new safety initiative Monday that aims to better serve those in the LGBTQ+ community. The initiative is on the heels of the new Dahmer series on Netflix which recalls how trust was shattered back then. It was difficult for those in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's jail letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. - While awaiting trial in the Waukesha County Jail for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, Darrell Brooks wrote a letter to his mother, alleging mistreatment in custody. Brooks accused correctional officers and even other inmates of a lot – using racial slurs, making other verbal threats, violence and...
CBS 58
MPD: Man killed in shooting near 27th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 2. Police say it happened around 4:20 a.m. near 27th and Cherry. A 26-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
CBS 58
Raze order back in place, fines due by end of month for Northridge Mall owners
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Circuit Courts say the raze, or tear-down order, for Northridge Mall is back in place after years of back and forth between the city of Milwaukee and owners of the property. Nearly $110,000 in fines will need to be paid by Oct....
CBS 58
Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
