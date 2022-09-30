On tap Tuesday night for the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners, a double-header between the two as the 2022 regular season winds down. The Tigers remain one of the hottest teams in baseball, thanks to another win against another team who has had a better season than them for the most part. Detroit scored early in the series opener with the Mariners. After trading runs in the opening inning, the Tigers regained in the lead in the third with a two-run shot from Javier Baez, and were up 4-1 by the fourth frame. Seattle tried to come back, but Andrew Chafin came up in the ninth to pick up just his third save of the season, as Detroit came away with the 4-3 win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO