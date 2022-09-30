Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
1 Killed in Burnside House Fire on Chicago's Far South Side
One person was killed in a house fire Sunday evening in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said. The fire was reported before 7:42 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East 90th Street. One adult male inside the home was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
This is the Best Hotel in Chicago, According to Condé Nast Traveler
There's no shortage of hotels to stay at when visiting Chicago. But according to a new list ranked by thousands of travelers, there are only a few that are the best of the bunch. According to Condé Nast Traveler, the Top Hotels in Chicago -- which was recently named the...
5 Dead, at Least 20 Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend
Chicago police say that at least five people have been killed and 20 others wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Marquette at approximately 8:38 p.m. Friday. Police say a woman was...
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
National Taco Day Tuesday: 3 Illinois Spots Ranked Among Top 100 in US by Yelp
Looking to celebrate National Taco Day this Tuesday? You might want to check out these Illinois spots. Three taco restaurants in the state were named among the top 100 in the U.S. In honor of the day, Yelp unveiled its list of top eateries, based on ratings and reviews from...
Historic Long Grove Bridge Struck by Vehicle for 42nd Time Since 2020
A historic bridge in Long Grove was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon, marking the 42nd occasion in which the bridge has been struck by a vehicle since the bridge underwent a reconstruction project in 2020. According to officials, an 11-foot U-Haul box truck struck the top of the bridge...
‘Cherish Every Second:' Witnesses Recount Scene After Toddler Killed in Albany Park Hit-and-Run
Authorities in Chicago have identified a 15-month-old boy who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon, and witnesses are describing the scene after the horrific tragedy occurred. Police say that the boy was put into the backseat of an SUV outside of a restaurant in the Albany...
Toddler Struck, Killed by Pickup Truck in Albany Park Hit-and-Run, Police Say
A toddler was struck and killed by a passing truck after getting out of a vehicle in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 4500 block of North Pulaski at approximately 2 p.m. A 15-month-old boy was being put into...
Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza Combines 2 Chicago Classics. Here's Where You Can Get One
A combination that screams Chicago perhaps unlike any other, Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is the latest creation of two iconic - and local - restaurant chains. Available only online, the new, unique pizza features Lou Malnati's flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese, along with Portillo's slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian beef, according to a news release.
Boy, 7, Shot After Relatives Confront Man Breaking Into Family's Vehicle, Chicago Police Say
A 7-year-old boy was injured Sunday morning when an unknown offender started firing shots after being confronted by one of the boy's relatives for allegedly breaking into a family vehicle, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:22 a.m. in the 10800 block of South State Street. According...
Canadian Pacific
In Schaumburg on Tuesday, a group of suburban mayors met with Sen. Dick Durbin and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi looking to lessen the impact on their communities. Krishnamoorthi claims no metropolitan area in the country is more affected than the Chicago region with more than 50 crossings along one, 20-mile stretch of track.
Blackhawks Assign Lukas Reichel, 6 Others to AHL Rockford
Blackhawks assign Lukas Reichel, 6 others to Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks made a third round of roster cuts before Tuesday's practice and trimmed their training camp roster to 35 players. The Blackhawks assigned forwards Cole Guttman, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defenseman...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?. Experts say a big deadline could be near. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And...
1 Killed in Fiery, Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-57 in Markham
One person died and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 57 in Markham, according to Illinois State Police. According to officials, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 159th Street. Photos of the crash show one car on fire, and two other vehicles damaged.
Man Charged With Shooting 7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Heading to Church With Family
A man has been charged with shooting and seriously wounding a 7-year-old who was headed to church over the weekend on the Far South Side. Kentrell Gayden, 22, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges in the shooting near 108th and State streets around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.
Chicago Favorite, Romantic Illinois Hot Spot Rank on Tripadvisor's ‘Best of the Best' Restaurant Lists
A suburban Chicago favorite and a swanky fine dining hot spot in northwestern Illinois have landed on two new "Traveler's Choice" lists from Tripadvisor that ranks the top rated restaurants across the country and around the world. As part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award Series, the travel guidance platform recently...
Jose Abreu Has a Message for White Sox Fans
Jose Abreu has a message for White Sox fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season. For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support. "I want to thank...
Analyzing Rick Hahn's Press Conference Comments
Analyzing Rick Hahn’s press conference comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Analyzing Rick Hahn’s press conference comments" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
