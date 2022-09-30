ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

1 Killed in Burnside House Fire on Chicago's Far South Side

One person was killed in a house fire Sunday evening in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said. The fire was reported before 7:42 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East 90th Street. One adult male inside the home was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
NBC Chicago

Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza Combines 2 Chicago Classics. Here's Where You Can Get One

A combination that screams Chicago perhaps unlike any other, Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is the latest creation of two iconic - and local - restaurant chains. Available only online, the new, unique pizza features Lou Malnati's flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese, along with Portillo's slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian beef, according to a news release.
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific

In Schaumburg on Tuesday, a group of suburban mayors met with Sen. Dick Durbin and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi looking to lessen the impact on their communities. Krishnamoorthi claims no metropolitan area in the country is more affected than the Chicago region with more than 50 crossings along one, 20-mile stretch of track.
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Assign Lukas Reichel, 6 Others to AHL Rockford

Blackhawks assign Lukas Reichel, 6 others to Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks made a third round of roster cuts before Tuesday's practice and trimmed their training camp roster to 35 players. The Blackhawks assigned forwards Cole Guttman, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defenseman...
NBC Chicago

1 Killed in Fiery, Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-57 in Markham

One person died and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 57 in Markham, according to Illinois State Police. According to officials, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 159th Street. Photos of the crash show one car on fire, and two other vehicles damaged.
NBC Chicago

Jose Abreu Has a Message for White Sox Fans

Jose Abreu has a message for White Sox fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season. For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support. "I want to thank...
NBC Chicago

Analyzing Rick Hahn's Press Conference Comments

Analyzing Rick Hahn’s press conference comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "Analyzing Rick Hahn’s press conference comments" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
