Donald Trump Files $475M Lawsuit Against CNN Over Network's ‘The Big Lie' Coverage of His False Claims
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Trump's false...
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Mar-A-Lago Secret Document Dispute
The former president is appealing a unanimous circuit court decision that let the DOJ go forward with its review of classified documents.
Ex-CIA Chief's Greatest Concern in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Is Escalation ‘Spiraling Out of Control'
Leaders in Ukraine and the West are grappling with Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using nuclear weapons. Uncertainty over the likelihood of such action hangs over decision-making, even as Ukrainian forces stage bold counter-offensives in territory that Russia has illegally annexed. The greatest worry for David Petraeus, a former...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says ‘There Is No Truth' to Report She's Leaving Agency After Midterms
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed a report that she would leave the agency after the midterms. The Treasury spoke during the annual Freedman's Bank Forum event Tuesday. Republicans have been calling for Yellen's resignation or firing since she admitted in a June interview that she was wrong about the direction...
US Announces New $625M Security Package for Ukraine
The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the latest package—which includes four...
Europe Made a Mistake With Russia's Energy and Now It Needs to Spend, Sen. Chris Murphy Says
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday criticized Europe's overreliance on Russian energy and urged the region to start investing heavily in alternative supplies. "What a mistake for Europe to have been welded to Russia when it comes to energy," Murphy told CNBC at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland. Europe...
The Fed Is Going to Cause ‘Unbelievable Calamities' If They Keep Hiking, According to Barry Sternlicht
The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path – an attempt to tamp down the highest inflation in decades – is set to cause damage to the global economy if the central bank keeps going, according to billionaire Barry Sternlicht. "They are going to cause unbelievable calamities if they...
