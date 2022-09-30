ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NBC Chicago

Ex-CIA Chief's Greatest Concern in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Is Escalation ‘Spiraling Out of Control'

Leaders in Ukraine and the West are grappling with Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using nuclear weapons. Uncertainty over the likelihood of such action hangs over decision-making, even as Ukrainian forces stage bold counter-offensives in territory that Russia has illegally annexed. The greatest worry for David Petraeus, a former...
NBC Chicago

US Announces New $625M Security Package for Ukraine

The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the latest package—which includes four...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

