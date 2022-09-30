ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

lionnewspaper.com

Crumbl Cookies opens location in downtown La Grange

Crumbl Cookies, which started in 2017 as a small family-owned business in Utah, has grown exponentially over the past five years to become what it is today. With 585 locations across America, 1 North La Grange Rd. has just become their newest addition. Crumbl Cookies La Grange opened Sept. 15 at 8 a.m. While the shop has only been open for a short period of time, they have already made a sizable impact on the community, La Grange location co-owner Deborah Paton said.
LA GRANGE, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
1325 N. Astor #5, Chicago

1325 N. Astor #5, Chicago

This 4,300-square-foot vintage treasure is on one of Gold Coast’s most desired streets! As you enter the immaculate marble foyer from the direct elevator entrance, you’ll notice the spacious, renovated chef’s kitchen with an expansive butler’s pantry, beautiful built-ins, crown molding, wainscoting and multiple wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy ample natural light from east-facing windows, beautiful lake views and one of only two balconies in the entire building! Each spacious bedroom has its own spa-like en suite bathroom.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
bhhschicago.com

737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107

Fantastic panoramic city views from this corner unit in a one-of-a-kind building, Skybridge, located in West Loop. Large 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet plus additional storage. In-unit washer/dryer. Unique building location allows elevator access directly to Whole Foods. Amenities include onsite manager, receiving room, bike room, fitness center, and rooftop deck. Close to the "L," Metra, Mariano's, Randolph Street, and all the exciting restaurants and shopping in the Loop!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The pros and cons of selling your house as is

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the decision to sell your home as is or do repairs before selling. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders

It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1

Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Eater

Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston

Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Ranks Ahead of NYC, LA as One of the Best ‘Foodie' Cities in US, Report Says

Live in Chicago and love food? You're in luck. According to a new study from Wallethub, Chicago has claimed a spot on a new list of the "Top 15 Best Foodie Cities in America." In order to rank the cities, Wallethub says it "compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness," including cost of groceries, affordability, number of high-quality restaurants, number of of food festivals, number of breweries and wineries per capita and more.
CHICAGO, IL
