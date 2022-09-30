ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

‘Disturbing to Say the Least’: Northeastern University Employee Allegedly ‘Fabricated’ Claims of Lab Explosion, Including ‘Violent Note’

After reports of an explosion at a lab inside the Northeastern University campus last month, an employee gave an interview to the Boston Globe insisting that the account was dangerous and real: “I did not stage this,” Jason Duhaime, the new technology manager and director of the Immersive Media Lab, told the paper at the time.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
CBS News

Student shot outside Boston high school by suspected classmate, authorities say

A teenager was shot outside of Boston's Jeremiah E. Burke High School, located in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The victim, identified as a male student at the school, was found near the building at around 9:30 a.m., according to Boston Police superintendent Felipe Colon. Speaking at a news conference alongside Mayor Michelle Wu, District Attorney Kevin Hayden and several school officials, Colon said officers discovered the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. He was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Man convicted in 2013 murder of South Boston woman asks federal judge to toss conviction, release him

“In pursuing a defense of lack of criminal responsibility, [Alemany’s] attorneys violated his right to choose whether to admit guilt for the charged offenses.”. A man serving a life sentence for the 2013 stabbing death of a South Boston woman is asking a federal judge to toss out his conviction and release him from prison because, he claims, his trial attorneys pursued an insanity defense without his consent, according to documents filed Monday in the US District Court for Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man dies days after being accused of killing mother in Truro

NEW BEDFORD -- A man suspected of killing his mother has died, the Bristol County Sheriff confirmed to WBZ-TV I-Team Sunday night. Adam Howe was arrested Friday in Truro. According to the sheriff, Howe suffered a medical emergency while in his cell at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police initially responded to a Truro home around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. Officers found a burning body in the front yard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. Howe was arrested after police called in a SWAT team. According to the D.A., Howe spent Friday night in a hospital before being turned over to police custody on Saturday morning while they attempted to find a spot for him at a state-run facility. He was expected to undergo a mental health evaluation. 
TRURO, MA
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Person Found Dead in Millbury Home; Man Who Called Police Facing Charges

A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, Saturday, prosecutors said, as state and local authorities began an investigation into what happened. A representative for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early's Office initially confirmed the ongoing death investigation, and more details were provided later Saturday night at a press conference with Early and Millbury police.
MILLBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Woman facing 4 second-degree murder charges in deadly Worcester fire

WORCESTER - A woman is facing four second-degree murder charges for allegedly starting a Worcester fire that killed four people in May.The district attorney said a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Yvonne Ngoiri, who was a former resident of the three-decker on 2 Gage Street. She's also charged with arson and assault and battery.The fire happened in the early morning of May 14. Joseph Garchali, 47, Christopher Lozeau, 53, Vincent Page, 41, and Marcel Fontaine, 29, died from smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries," police said. Another woman was seriously injured when she jumped from the burning home.Worcester police took Ngoiri into custody on Thursday and she's expected to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on Friday.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday

The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
FALL RIVER, MA
