Chip and Joanna Gaines release first trailer for Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle where they renovate a 100-year-old estate in Texas

By Jarret Thomas Sackman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Chip and Joanna Gaines have released the first trailer for their new show called Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – The Castle.

Premiering Friday, October 14 on discovery+, HBO Max and the couple's own Magnolia Network, the limited series will document their renovation of a 100-year-old estate in their native Waco, Texas.

Known as Cottonland Castle, the local landmark is the main event as the Fixer Upper stars aim to return this historic property to its former glory across eight episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqQki_0iGvje9700
New: Chip and Joanna Gaines have released the first trailer for their new show called Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – The Castle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tO3jV_0iGvje9700
Cottonland Castle: Built in 1913, the landmark property in Waco, Texas provided the Fixer Uppers with their latest challenge

'This castle is one of the most impressive properties in the entire Waco, Central Texas area,' Chip declares in the trailer. 'I've wanted it for two decades.'

Chip and Joanna's passion for the historic castle is soon put to the test as the scale of their project becomes clear. 'This is a way bigger renovation than we anticipated,' confesses Joanna. 'Zero steps forward, twelve steps back,' is how Chip describes the process at one point.

The renovation looks to be a massive undertaking for the powerhouse pair, with Magnolia's Chief Branding Officer, Kate Barton, previously deeming it the 'most challenging restoration project Chip, Joanna and team have ever completed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQb2E_0iGvje9700
Big: Chip and Joanna's passion for the historic castle is soon put to the test as the scale of their project becomes clear. 'This is a way bigger renovation than we anticipated,' confesses Joanna. 'Zero steps forward, twelve steps back,' is how Chip describes the process at one point

Crumbling ceilings, water leaks, window mishaps and design problems abound in this first glimpse of the highly anticipated show. The most challenging aspect seems to be their goal of recapturing the 1913 property's authenticity.

'One of the biggest things is how do we make this feel as accurate to that time period as possible,' says Joanna, 44. 'Getting the same exact stone from 100 years ago has been a challenge.'

Apparently referring to the accurate restoration of an intricately tiled floor, Chip, 47, describes the challenge as 'such an exotic, elaborate puzzle' before lamenting the different lengths of flooring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryhPH_0iGvje9700
Fun and frustration: Joanna couldn't help but giggle as Chip described the maddening problems of installing her intricate window selections

But the couple's hard work seems to pay off as their vision starting taking shape. 'Wow,' gushes Chip near the end of the trailer. 'When we bought this place it was a figment of our imagination, but now this house is coming together.'

The Magnolia Founders keep their big reveal under wraps, but they do allow for a few glimpses of the final look to be shown in the trailer. Viewers can see a porcelain tub in one of the castle's beautifully appointed bathrooms while antique furnishings tastefully adorn a sampling of the many refurbished rooms.

This renovation is the fulfillment of a 20-year-old dream for the pair, who first met in 2001 before getting married in 2003. Writing in the winter 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal, the mother of five wrote, 'For nearly two decades, Chip watched and waited, persistently putting in offers whenever the castle was relisted.' She went on to commend her husband for seeing the property's 'beauty and potential,' ultimately crediting him with their design adventure that ends in success. 'We did it,' Joanna declares at the end of the trailer. Audiences will soon be able to tune in and see how they did for themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yv7iR_0iGvje9700
Work it out: He has on a blue shirt and tie as she models a denim shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6GdY_0iGvje9700
Out with the old, in with the new: Construction chaos ensued as the couple's team went to work ripping out what had to go and making way for Chip and Joanna's vision
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VNXr_0iGvje9700
No easy feat: The project proved to be a labyrinth of design challenges as Joanna described the difficultly of authentically restoring the historic castle to its former glory

