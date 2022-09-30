Read full article on original website
WATCH: Cameraman drops camera to save family from Hurricane Ian surge live
A cameraman in Florida filming the flooding caused by Hurricane Ian took matters into his own hands and left his position to go help people struggling through the weather. Glen Ellis, a cameraman for the Australian morning show Sunrise, had been recording a reporter in Naples, Florida, when he placed his camera on the ground and ran out through the muddy waters to help a family. Ellis was seen taking what appeared to be a pack of plastic water bottles from a resident and walking with them to higher ground before starting to make his way back to the camera but then heading back out again to help someone else instead, according to 7News Australia.
Dramatic footage shows Good Samaritans rescue elderly man in Florida as people say they 'weren't prepared' for level of devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian as mountains of debris float through flooded streets
A group of Good Samaritans were caught on camera rescuing an elderly man who was stranded in his flooded car as residents throughout Florida step up to save their neighbors from the feet-deep floodwaters. The video, posted online, shows two men grabbing their elderly neighbor from his submerged car in...
Son's images show him rescuing Mom from Ian's floodwaters
As Hurricane Ian flooded Naples, Florida, one man went to rescue his 86-year-old mom from her home after she had refused to evacuate
Child dies after 19th-story balcony fall while family waits out hurricane
An 11-year-old boy in Florida died after he fell from a Panama City Beach resort balcony while his family was waiting out Hurricane Ian, authorities said.
'Send help': Florida woman's inflatable pool turns into a floating life raft as Hurricane Ian causes her living room to become submerged in flood water
A woman in Florida has gone viral after posting a video from her flooded living room in which she is floating on an inflatable paddling pool while begging for help. As high waters cause almost her entire living room to become submerged, the woman - named Beth - is able to remain afloat, sitting in the pool surrounded by floating bits of furniture.
Hurricane Ian has devastated the Fort Myers area. Some people floated on freezers to escape
Particularly hard hit by Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers area in southwest Florida is in shambles.
A changed Florida: Photos show devastating fallout from Hurricane Ian
Two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall and pummeled Florida, the devastation of the storm is becoming more evident.
Kayaker Rescues Desperate Florida Couple After Dramatic Escape From Floodwaters
As Hurricane Ian hammered Florida Wednesday night, Julie Hittle remained glued to her phone, desperately waiting for updates on how her brother and his girlfriend were faring in the devastating storm.“As the water started to rise, he would text me, ‘The water is about 2 feet from the window sill,’” Hittle told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “Then he would send another, ‘The water is 1 foot.’ Then, ‘Now the water is in the apartment.’”The next update was even more dire: Hittle’s brother, Chip Aldridge, his girlfriend, Suzanne Merlo, their cocker spaniel, Kobie, and a friend were all climbing through...
Reporter spots alligator swimming in Orlando floodwaters after Ian
An alligator appeared to be swimming down an Orlando residential street in the wake of Hurricane Ian. NBC News reporter Jesser Kirsch spotted the large reptile while covering the flooding and destruction in Florida on Friday. "Whenever we cover floods, we are always trying to stress that you do not...
Hurricane Ian leaves entire Florida neighborhoods under water
Ian, now a tropical storm, made landfall in Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane on Wednesday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the destruction and flooding left behind.Sept. 29, 2022.
Listen to the terrifying call of a Florida woman trapped in floodwaters
CNN obtains a recorded phone call of a woman’s struggle to survive Hurricane Ian. The storm surge flooded Hope Labriola’s Fort Myers Beach home before she was rescued. Take a listen.
Police Rescues a Harmless Big Gray Rat Snake Found in Home's Toilet in Alabama
Police immediately helped a homeowner in Alabama after they found a big gray rat snake hiding in the toilet. The snake is considered harmless and non-venomous. Newsweek published the story, saying that the incident happened on Friday in Eufaula. The snake found in the toilet is considered non-venomous. Immediately, the...
