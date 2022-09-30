ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMaster says ‘we’re not out of the woods’ as Hurricane Ian targets SC coast

By Joseph Bustos
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftex7_0iGvjRcY00

With Hurricane Ian set to slash parts of the South Carolina coast Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster said the state must brace for impact though he noted the storm is “not as bad” as originally forecast to be.

“This is not as bad as it could have been. A lot of prayers have been answered, but I would ask people don’t quit yet because it’s still coming,” McMaster said shortly after noon Friday. “We’re not out of the woods.”

Ian, a Category 1 hurricane, was expected to imminently make landfall along the Charleston County coast, with winds around 85 mph, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division tweeted later Friday that Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. Friday just south of Georgetown.

As of noon Friday, peak wind gusts were reported at 83 mph at Fort Sumter, 73 mph at Folly Beach, 68 mph at Murrells Inlet, 58 mph at the Charleston airport, 55 mph in Georgetown and 53 mph in North Myrtle Beach, Quagliariello said.

The strongest winds, Quagliariello said, will occur Friday night, mostly through the areas of Charleston, the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Those gusts could go up to 80 to 90 mph, and 50 to 70 mph further inland when Ian makes landfall.

High wind gusts can be felt in the Midlands, which will increase over the next couple of hours and into the afternoon commute, Quagliariello said.

The storm has already downed trees, including in the Columbia area, and damage is expected to become more widespread as Ian heads inland, Quagliariello said.

Other current concerns include storm surge flooding along portions of the coast, which will become most problematic mid-afternoon and linger into the night, and the increasing threat of tornadoes in parts of the state, Quagliariello said.

McMaster said water from the storm is backing up in the Grand Strand as the storm comes in during high tide.

Six to 12 inches of water was reported in the hospital district in Charleston, less than expected, McMaster said.

McMaster said so far no deaths had been reported in South Carolina but added the seriousness of the life-threatening conditions that exist.

About 120 people have sought emergency shelter in Charleston, Jasper, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. Michael Leach, director of the state’s Department of Social Services, said local emergency departments are prepared to open additional shelters if needed.

“They have not said that they’re going to open any, but if we have to surge and get one up and ready, we can do that pretty quick,” Leach said.

President Joe Biden, who late Thursday approved a federal emergency declaration for the state, spoke to McMaster Friday morning. McMaster said the president is “fully aware of our situation” and promised “whatever help” is needed.

“They’ve been helpful and cooperative,” McMaster said of the Biden administration. “We all know whenever there’s a hurricane, there are no politics involved there and everybody agrees that we want to keep everyone safe and protect people, help people recover as well.”

McMaster noted Biden’s frequent travels to the Palmetto State — Biden won the state’s Democratic presidential primary in 2020, credited with helping him win the White House — and said Biden told him that “South Carolina is a beautiful place.”

“And, of course, I agreed 100% with that,” McMaster said.

