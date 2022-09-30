ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim

A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police probe racist abuse aimed at St Albert's Primary School pupils

Police are investigating online racial abuse aimed at children from a Glasgow primary school. The messages were posted on social media in response to a photo of pupils from St Albert's Primary School in Pollokshields with the first minister. Nicola Sturgeon had visited the pupils on Friday and shared a...
EDUCATION
BBC

Stagecoach bus firm denies some of its drivers are racist

Operator Stagecoach has denied claims some of its drivers are racist after reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses in North Somerset. "One driver told me 'we don't pick up refugees'. I was left waiting an hour for the next bus," an asylum seeker, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
SOCIETY
Person
Grant Shapps
BBC

Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'

Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rapist jailed for at least nine years after Hereford attack

A man who attacked and raped a 23-year-old woman on a river bank has been given a life sentence in prison. Andrew Cooke-Edwards, 34, carried out the "shocking" attack in November 2020 in the St James' Road area, near the banks of the River Wye in Hereford. At Worcester Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ancient footprints reveal 'Irish Sea Serengeti'

"It's about 8,200 years old," says Dr Alison Burns, pointing to a perfectly preserved human footprint pressed into ancient mud on Formby Beach. It is one of hundreds of newly discovered ancient footprints here. The sandy stretch of the north-west England coast is already known to be home to one...
SCIENCE
#Stonehenge#Uk#Wiltshire Council
BBC

Aberystwyth: Police watch sea for more drugs after 'cocaine' find

Police are watching the seas for more bags of suspected cocaine after a large haul of drugs washed up on a beach. Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating after a large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, on Saturday. Officers say they are...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Overdose prevention scheme 'pays' drug users in shopping vouchers

Drug users in Fife are being given shopping vouchers in exchange for training in the use of overdose prevention drug naloxone. The scheme also sees users take tests for blood borne viruses while using the £20 vouchers as an incentive. The charity hopes it will encourage regular visits by...
U.K.
BBC

Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized

Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Periods: Woman wary of cream sofas for fear of 'leaking'

Heavy periods have had a big impact on Emma McFarland's life since she was 11 - getting worse after she had children. The need to change sanitary towels every half an hour meant being near a toilet was a necessity and cream sofas were a no-no, for fear of leaking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care

Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
POLITICS
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

More rail disruption expected as 9,000 train drivers strike

Rail services in the UK will be disrupted on Wednesday as around 9,000 train drivers in the Aslef union take part in another large-scale strike. The 24-hour walkout, in a row over pay and conditions, will mean no trains on lines run by firms such as Northern, Avanti West Coast and Southeastern.
TRAFFIC

