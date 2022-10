WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival is preserving the Celtic Heritage. It’s the longest-running festival in Ouachita Parish. The event was held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Kiroli Park, showcasing entertaining athletic tradition, storytelling and Celtic-themed music. One performer from the festival with Irish ancestors says he loves hearing stories about where he comes from and believes all heritages should be honored.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO