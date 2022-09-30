ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KRQE News 13

New Mexico, Texas reach agreement for cross-border oil and gas wells

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico and Texas have finalized an agreement to develop and operate oil and gas wells that cross state lines. Officials say this agreement responds to unique development scenarios that came up due to the resource being cross-border. In 2021, the New Mexico Oil Conservation Commission issued conditional approval for a cross-border […]
TEXAS STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

More rain and cooler weather across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large system continues to impact the state, expected to bring a good amount of rainfall to much of New Mexico. In some locally heavier storms, 1-2″+ are possible, which leads to the concern for flash flooding. Recent burn scars, along with low-lying areas that have already saturated soils, are at risk. […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Stormy weather ahead of parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large upper-level low-pressure system continues to control the state’s weather and will most likely continue to dominate most of the week ahead. A trailing cold front is also bringing cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, if you have any plans for Balloon Fiesta, unsettled weather may stick around into this weekend as well.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

$2.8M in New Mexico money rebuilds Santa Clara bridge

In 2019, the village of Santa Clara secured a Transportation Project Fund award for $836,000 to start the planning and design of a much-needed new bridge on Maple Street in Santa Clara. The village, along with design team Bohannan Huston Inc., secured additional funding through the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Transportation Project Fund, Local Government Road Fund and state general fund to complete the design and construction of the bridge.
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Chile Flight Team

In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd meets a group of airplane pilots who help make the opening ceremony for Balloon Fiesta so special. They fly a formation flight over the field, right before the balloons take off. Watch the video above for more.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Next Avenue

A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation

Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Legal Cannabis sparks additional revenue in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Saturday marked six months since New Mexico legalized Cannabis and the city right next door to us is experiencing a remarkable boom. Mayor Javier Perea shared that while many people were initially concerned about Cannabis being legal in New Mexico, many more touted the economic impact and now 6 […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KRQE News 13

Showers and storms push into northwest NM

The moisture continues climbing for most of New Mexico this evening ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and storms are currently building over the higher terrain of western NM, near Grants. Some locally heavy rain is falling there tonight, but will also develop near the Four Corners...
ENVIRONMENT
rrobserver.com

Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM

Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
MIX 106

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Fall and winter water restrictions

Daytime summer water restrictions, which are in effect annually from April 1 to Sept. 30, have expired for 2022. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1 and continuing through March 31, 2023, Las Cruces Utilities water customers are allowed to water outdoor vegetation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only on their designated watering days.
LAS CRUCES, NM

