ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

That’s One Great Pumpkin! New York Farmer Grows Record Breaker

That's one great pumpkin, Charlie Brown! A New York farmer grew a pumpkin so great it not only broke a state record but it's the heaviest in the country. Scott Andrusz, of Clarence, New York, set a new record for America's heaviest pumpkin at The Great Pumpkin Farm's annual World Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Saturday, October 1. The 2,554-pound gourd beat the old record by 26 pounds.
CLARENCE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Is Dumpster Diving Illegal in New York?

As Americans, we waste so much and it’s sickening. There are so many rules and regulations in place that oftentimes, businesses have no choice but to throw things away out of safety concerns for the general public, but other times, things are trashed just for the sake of being trashed.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Swimming Hole Gets $4.5 Million Upgrade

Early last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $4.5 million investment to improve facilities at a popular Southern Tier swimming hole. According to the press release, Stony Brook State Park will receive a $4.5 million investment to build a new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office. The investment will also go towards a new playground, renewed footpaths, wayfinding signage and an area for a food truck for special events. The work is scheduled to begin this fall and will run through the off-season and into the 2023 operating season.
STONY BROOK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
98.1 The Hawk

Public Comment Taken on Next New York State Minimum Wage Increase

Public comment is open now that the New York State Department of labor is taking the next steps in raising the state’s minimum wage for non-farm workers. While reaction is coming in for the phase-in of a 40-hour workweek and overtime for agricultural workers, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon Friday issued an Order calling for the minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester go up by one dollar an hour from $13,20 to $14.20 as the phase-in toward a $15 minimum hourly wage continues.
BUSINESS
98.1 The Hawk

Overtime Pay For New York Farm Workers Steps Forward

New York is now joining several states that are changing the way farm workers are compensated for their time. The state's labor commissioner on Friday, September 30 approved a recommendation to phase in a 40-hour threshold for farmworker overtime over the next decade. Right now, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay only after they have worked 60 hours in a week.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting#New York Area#Western New York
98.1 The Hawk

Scam Calls from 607 Area Code Seek “Donations” to Police

New York State Police are reminding people they don’t make calls to raise money for their police benevolent charity. The warning comes as Troopers say there have been several recent reports being made to the authorities concerning telephone calls coming from the 607 area code where the caller is trying to get people to “donate” to the P.B.A.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
98.1 The Hawk

New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money

Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
TRAFFIC
98.1 The Hawk

New York Governor to DEC: All Vehicles Must Be Zero Emissions

If everything pans out the way New York Governor Kathy Hochul hopes it will, she and the Department of Environmental Conservation will work together to ensure that all new vehicles in the state of New York are completely zero emissions. On Thursday, September 29, Governor Hochul announced at a briefing...
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

New York Families Hold Rallies to End Prison Package Ban

According to a report by New York Amsterdam News, families from across New York held concurrent rallies this week calling for an end to the prison package ban put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The ban was put in place earlier this year in an...
ADVOCACY
98.1 The Hawk

Police Standoff in Town of Chenango Neighborhood

Law enforcement officers closed a street in a residential neighborhood in the town of Chenango as they attempted to negotiate with a person during a standoff situation. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to a home on Savitch Road around noon Wednesday to check on the welfare of a 34-year-old man.
CHENANGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy