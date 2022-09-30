Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Biden Attacks GOP Abortion Policies in Speech Marking 100 Days Since Supreme Court Overturned Roe
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released new guidelines from the Department of Education reminding universities of their requirements to protect access to abortion. They also announced $6 million in new grants to protect and expand reproductive services. Since Roe was overturned, more than a dozen states have effectively...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says ‘There Is No Truth' to Report She's Leaving Agency After Midterms
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed a report that she would leave the agency after the midterms. The Treasury spoke during the annual Freedman's Bank Forum event Tuesday. Republicans have been calling for Yellen's resignation or firing since she admitted in a June interview that she was wrong about the direction...
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Mar-A-Lago Secret Document Dispute
The former president is appealing a unanimous circuit court decision that let the DOJ go forward with its review of classified documents.
Torn-Up Trump Papers, Missing Obama and Kim Jong Un Letters Detailed in New Release on White House Documents
The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Warns Cryptocurrencies Could Threaten Safety of U.S. Economy
The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council released a new report on digital assets Monday. The report outlined several recommendations to keep cryptocurrency and digital assets trading from destabilizing U.S. financial security. The council pushed for legislation providing for tighter oversight of crypto. The Treasury Department warned Monday that unregulated...
NotedDC — Republicans pushing for an upset in Colorado
Joe O’Dea (R) may be a long-shot in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in Colorado this fall, but the race has taken on increased importance amid lagging numbers for several Senate GOP hopefuls in other races across the country. A number of high-profile Republicans including former...
