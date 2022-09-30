ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Torn-Up Trump Papers, Missing Obama and Kim Jong Un Letters Detailed in New Release on White House Documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
NBC Miami

Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Warns Cryptocurrencies Could Threaten Safety of U.S. Economy

The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council released a new report on digital assets Monday. The report outlined several recommendations to keep cryptocurrency and digital assets trading from destabilizing U.S. financial security. The council pushed for legislation providing for tighter oversight of crypto. The Treasury Department warned Monday that unregulated...
The Hill

NotedDC — Republicans pushing for an upset in Colorado

Joe O’Dea (R) may be a long-shot in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in Colorado this fall, but the race has taken on increased importance amid lagging numbers for several Senate GOP hopefuls in other races across the country. A number of high-profile Republicans including former...
