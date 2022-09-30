ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

historydaily.org

Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas

Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)

Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

“Age Of Chivalry” Renaissance Festival Takes Over Las Vegas

Whoever said chivalry was dead obviously didn’t know about the Clark County Parks and Recreation‘s annual “Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival“. Sunset Park will once again be transformed into a medieval kingdom filled with costumed knights, members of the royal court, and wenches. This all-ages event...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. Full story: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-homeowner-fighting-to-get-old-internet-box-removed-from-yard/. Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet …. A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend

Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
Person
Wayne Newton
8 News Now

The Cure To Stubborn Fat

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Mounjaro is being called the miracle solution to losing stubborn fat and has been used in type 2 Diabetes patients. JC Fernandez talks with Dr.Laura Purdy to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly paraglider incident in Boulder City

The Boulder City Fire Department (BCFD) confirms one person died in a paragliding incident Sunday morning. Full story: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/deadly-paraglider-incident-in-boulder-city/. Deadly paraglider incident in Boulder City. The Boulder City Fire Department (BCFD) confirms one person died in a paragliding incident Sunday morning. Full story: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/deadly-paraglider-incident-in-boulder-city/. I-Team: ‘This was beyond a bad...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

96.3 KKLZ Hangs Out At Henderson Hot Rod Days

The Henderson Hot Rod Days wrapped up another successful two-day car show at Water Street Plaza at Henderson City Hall in Henderson, Nevada. Car enthusiasts got to explore classic, muscle cars, trucks and more. The automobile show was in partnership with Boulder City Cruisin‘ Association. The weekend was filled with...
HENDERSON, NV
NewsBreak
Economy
Fox5 KVVU

Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wee Man brings Chronic Tacos to Las Vegas!

Ex-girlfriend of Las Vegas man accused of killing …. Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on …. K9 teams compete in first annual International Casino …. Jara up for $76K raise after ‘highly effective’ CCSD …. Fiore Responds to Seaman Lawsuit. Seaman sues Fiore, City...
LAS VEGAS, NV

