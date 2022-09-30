Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.

