Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
Bengals vs. Ravens point spread odds: What’s the line on Sunday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point underdogs for its game at Baltimore on Sunday night. If the line holds it would be the first time the Bengals play as an underdog this season. They opened as underdogs against the Cowboys, but the point spread flipped after starting...
WKYC
Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons
CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: Fans Are Crushing Nick Saban For Postgame Interview On Saturday
Nick Saban isn't a fan of what sideline reporter Jenny Dell asked him following Alabama's big win over Arkansas this Saturday afternoon. Dell began the postgame interview about the Crimson Tide's resiliency, especially after losing quarterback Bryce Young to injury. Saban must have something in his ears because he seems...
3 teams that don’t deserve to touch the college football rankings again this year
These three teams ended up on the losing end in Week 5 of the college football season, and should not be in the AP Top 25 for the rest of the year. Every week college football fans watch the games and take their guesses as to who will remain in the AP Top 25 rankings, and who will fall out.
College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video
Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns have again learned 'hard lesson' in defeat to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA — Hello from Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and I'm afraid to say it again, but it happened again. Another one slips out of the hands of the Browns, who now drop to 2-2 after they drop this one on this Sunday afternoon to the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20.
WKYC
Jimmy's Take | Jim Donovan breaks down the Cleveland Browns' 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons
The Cleveland Browns once again fail to put their opponent away in the fourth quarter. Browns fall to 2-2 with today's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Latest Nick Chubb stat proves Browns RB is in a league of his own
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a man on a mission this season. And he shows no signs of slowing down. Through the first four games of the season, Chubb has been imposing his will on opposing defenses. He has rushed for 459 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries. With these numbers, he currently ranks second in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His 5.7 yards per attempt is currently the ninth best in the NFL.
While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
Guardians going deep in playoffs? Ignored by national media? Keeping Amed Rosario? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The playoffs loom for the Cleveland Guardians – I still can’t believe I’m writing this because it’s been such an amazing season. Anyway, fans have questions:. Hey, Terry: After the season the Guardians have put together, I feel any success in the...
MLB・
Bengals land atop shifting AFC North landscape thanks to a ‘fortuitous’ series of events
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A wild day in the AFC North changed Ted Karras’ plans on Sunday. The Bengals starting center told his girlfriend he would go for a walk with her after the Browns game against the Falcons ended. He was still sitting at the television thirty minutes...
Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 161
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Josh Naylor and the American League Central Division Champion Guardians face the Royals at Progressive Field. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Guardians AL Central championship merchandise...
