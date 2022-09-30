ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood.
Remembering 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On October 1, 2017, the Las Vegas community faced the deadliest mass shooting in the modern history of the United States as gunfire rained down upon a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers. 800 people were injured and 58 people were killed that night. Two people later...
Deadly paraglider incident in Boulder City

The Boulder City Fire Department (BCFD) confirms one person died in a paragliding incident Sunday morning.
1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
Las Vegas police: Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car

A teenage bicyclist was critically injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the southwest valley.
UPDATE: Las Vegas Metro police find missing teen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. Vanya Garcia, 16, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue shorts, a floral print shirt, and pink shoes. According to police, she was last seen on Saturday,...
NLVPD asks for help locating missing 24-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Jasmine Perry, 24, was last seen on Sept. 29, near Alexander Road and Simmons Street, near Cheyenne High School. According to North Las Vegas police, Perry suffers from both,...
