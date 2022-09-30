ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Car flies off cliff on Highway 1 south of Pacifica, road reopens

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpPRf_0iGvgLxj00

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – One lane of Highway 1 has reopened at Devils Slide, south of Pacifica, after a car drove off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol.

One lane had been closed, Cal Fire stated shortly after 9 a.m. It had been reopened by 11:26 a.m., according to Caltrans.

The car was seen on the beach at the bottom of a cliff in video posted by the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit, which agency also added that the incident is south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEItM_0iGvgLxj00

Motorists should expect delays, according to Caltrans.

A later tweet , after the lane had reopened, from Cal Fire CZU provided more information, stating “Traffic was impacted on Hwy 1 along Devil’s Slide for more than 2 hours as firefighters worked to rescue a patient trapped in a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of the cliff. This rescue was a team effort, from the witnesses who reported the crash, to the first responders on scene.” A variety of local agencies, including the Pacifica and San Mateo County fire departments, assisted with the emergency response.

A patient was transported to the hospital via helicopter, according to Cal Fire CZU.

KRON ON is streaming live

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 5

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Box Truck vs. Bicycle Crash on Highway 1 Near Redwood City

Officials in San Mateo County reported a fatal box truck vs. bicycle crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The incident occurred at Cypress Avenue and Highway 1 near Redwood City in Moss Beach, CHP traffic officers reported. Information on the Fatal Box Truck Vs. Bicycle Crash in San Mateo County.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after train strikes truck in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed after a train struck a truck in the Fairfield-Suisun City area on Sunday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP said it was called to the side of Interstate 680 in the “marshlands” for the report of a crash at 2:05 p.m. CHP reported that the truck […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pacifica, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Accidents
Pacifica, CA
Crime & Safety
Pacifica, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

BART delayed systemwide Tuesday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit announced its trains are delayed systemwide in all directions early Tuesday. By 5:57 a.m., the delay was only 10 minutes and was attributed to “scheduled track maintenance.” However, the Transbay Tube in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions is experiencing a “major delay” attributed […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pickup truck struck by Amtrak train near Fairfield Sunday, driver killed

FAIRFIELD -- A Vallejo man in a pickup truck was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in rural Solano County.The California Highway Patrol said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. about the collision.According to the CHP, the truck driver, said to be in his 50s, backed up onto train tracks in "marshlands" along I-680 outside Cordelia, an unincorporated community seven miles west of Fairfield near the junction of Interstate 80 and Highway 12. The truck was broken in half in the crash and the train was disabled. Another train experienced a four-hour delay.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the CHP said there was no impact to auto traffic.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Victim will be okay after hang-glider crash at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is injured following a hang-gliding crash at Fort Funston, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. The adult patient made a “hard landing” by falling ten feet and landing on their head, according to SFFD. The individual is in stable condition and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Fatality in Contra Costa County

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Walnut Creek Police Department reported a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The incident took place at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Civic Drive and North California Boulevard, according to Walnut Creek PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Walnut Creek. Officers from...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 1#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Caltrans#Cal Fire Czu#Kron On#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Video: SF water main break creates sinkhole on Fulton

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter. The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break. As of 3 p.m., flooding at the site has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

Arson suspected after latest fire along I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire along eastbound Interstate 580, according to a tweet. Two engines are currently responding, and two more have been requested, the department stated in the tweet. No structures are threatened and crews are working on putting out the fire. Replying […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows man get hit by car in SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Large crowds and dozens of cars took over the intersection at Main Street and Harrison Street in San Francisco early Sunday morning during an illegal sideshow where at least one person was injured. “Saw a bunch of cars doing donuts on the street, crowd of at least 50 people in a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley: Firefighters Rescue Man Missing Since Saturday, And Two Others

On Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the area of Big Break Marina on a report of cries for help of a person stuck in the delta waters in the City of Oakley. The call was reported by an off-duty AMR employee who was walking the...
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Traffic Collision in Burlingame

A major traffic collision shut down California Drive in Burlingame late Friday evening, according to San Mateo County emergency officials. Burlingame police closed the roadway between Floribunda Avenue and Palm Drive overnight, but it reopened Saturday morning. One of the victims of the crash died and the other is in...
BURLINGAME, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy