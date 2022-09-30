Car flies off cliff on Highway 1 south of Pacifica, road reopens
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – One lane of Highway 1 has reopened at Devils Slide, south of Pacifica, after a car drove off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol.
One lane had been closed, Cal Fire stated shortly after 9 a.m. It had been reopened by 11:26 a.m., according to Caltrans.
The car was seen on the beach at the bottom of a cliff in video posted by the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit, which agency also added that the incident is south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel.
Motorists should expect delays, according to Caltrans.
A later tweet , after the lane had reopened, from Cal Fire CZU provided more information, stating “Traffic was impacted on Hwy 1 along Devil’s Slide for more than 2 hours as firefighters worked to rescue a patient trapped in a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of the cliff. This rescue was a team effort, from the witnesses who reported the crash, to the first responders on scene.” A variety of local agencies, including the Pacifica and San Mateo County fire departments, assisted with the emergency response.
A patient was transported to the hospital via helicopter, according to Cal Fire CZU.
