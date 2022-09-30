ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

$300K bail set for Louisiana man accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile

By Michaela Romero
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdFA2_0iGvfx6C00

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of committing sex crimes involving a juvenile. According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, 45-year-old Barry Brown was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators say that Brown had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage victim whose age and gender were not disclosed. The sheriff’s office was able to get warrants for the following:

  • Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile
  • Oral sexual battery

Brown was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and his bail is set at $300,000.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy