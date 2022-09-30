$300K bail set for Louisiana man accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of committing sex crimes involving a juvenile. According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, 45-year-old Barry Brown was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators say that Brown had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage victim whose age and gender were not disclosed. The sheriff’s office was able to get warrants for the following:

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Oral sexual battery

Brown was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and his bail is set at $300,000.

