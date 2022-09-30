$300K bail set for Louisiana man accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile
THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of committing sex crimes involving a juvenile. According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, 45-year-old Barry Brown was arrested on Wednesday.
Investigators say that Brown had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage victim whose age and gender were not disclosed. The sheriff’s office was able to get warrants for the following:
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Carnal knowledge of a juvenile
- Indecent behavior with a juvenile
- Oral sexual battery
Brown was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and his bail is set at $300,000.
