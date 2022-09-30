SRQ: How did the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund come together?. Roxie Jerde: Earlier in the week we knew this was an impending storm that was looking to be really disastrous. We are fortunate that the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has been around for almost 45 years and we have got 21-plus years of our Season of Sharing network of 50-something human service agencies. We'll be able to really tap into them. We determined what the longer term recovery efforts are. I spoke with Debra Jacobs and the Patterson Foundation, and much like we have worked with the Season of Sharing and after COVID shut everything down, that was a partner we have worked with in the past.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO