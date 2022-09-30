Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mysuncoast.com
United Way setting up donation center, relief fund
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County Hurricane Ian Recovery & Relief Fund. This fund will provide financial resources for struggling individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey. Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps arising from the hurricane and to address community needs as efficiently as possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka schools, volunteers open distribution site in Myakka City
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - School personnel and volunteers in Myakka City have set up shop and are handing out supplies in the Myakka area. Myakka is one of many places in the Suncoast that was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, massive flooding, downed trees and power outages. Anyone in...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast Charities for Children help feed linemen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Charities for Children has come up with a way to thank linemen who are working to restore power to communities across the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. So far, the organization has fed somewhere between 2,500-3,000 workers each day at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.
Mysuncoast.com
North Sarasota County schools may open on Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School in the northern half of Sarasota County are hoping to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, school officials said Tuesday. But schools south of Taylor Ranch Elementary School in Venice will be closed at least another week due to more extensive damage done by Hurricane Ian, Superintendent Brennan Asplen said at a news conference at the school district’s headquarters in Sarasota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Suncoast Hurricane Relief
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast always comes together when we need each other. As the flood waters recede and we clean up following Hurricane Ian, we want to create a directory of those who help in times of need. First off, our parent company Gray Media, is partnering with...
Giving Back Scheduled for Thursday and Now Will Benefit Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian!
The Giving Back event will go ahead this year, despite much of the Suncoast being impacted by Hurricane Ian. In an effort to best support some most impacted by the recent Hurricane, The Blessing Bags will redirect all proceeds from the event to Hurricane Relief Funds, and Hungers End will restock their food pantry for community support and allocate 10% of funds from this event back to Hurricane Victim Funds also.
WSVN-TV
Local McDonald’s restaurant owners to distribute free meals to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - To help Southwest Florida residents that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, local Florida McDonald’s restaurant owners/operators and McDonald’s USA will serve thousands of free hot meals. The fast food eatery will distribute freshly prepared grab-and-go meals, which include cheeseburgers, McNuggets, french fries, apple slices and bottled...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast Humane Society in need of help after damage
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood sustained damage from Hurricane Ian and needs the public’s assistance in repairs. All animals were safely evacuated before the storm made landfall, they now risk returning to dangerous accommodations. Damages include: severe interior water damage, broken ceiling tiles, damaged roof and fencing, destruction to offices, equipment, outdoor play areas and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood community comes together to clean up
ENGLEWOOD , Fla. (WWSB) - Chris Schruber and some of his friends came together to help Suncoast residents clean off debris from their property. Schruber said he is out of a job because of the hurricane, same with his friends, so they posted on Facebook to see if community members needed help cleaning up after Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
National Guard distribute food, water and ice in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Guard distributed over 1,000 relief units to residents in North Port on Sunday, at the San Pedro Catholic Church. This comes after Hurricane Ian flooded the area forcing thousands of residents to be rescued from their homes. The relief units include water, food, and ice that many residents are in desperate need of.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA aid available for Manatee residents
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362. Please have the following available:. Your address with ZIP...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota public libraries reopening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County public libraries have reopened, the county announced Tuesday. Items currently ready for pick up at libraries will not be removed from the shelf. Items will continue to be on hold for you until Oct. 10. This date may be pushed back depending on how many of our library locations can reopen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian destroys homes and businesses in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Peace River has flooded, destroying everything in its path. Roads and bridges in DeSoto County have now turned into waterways for boats. “As long as we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trent Anthney, the...
srqmagazine.com
Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund offers way to help after Ian
SRQ: How did the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund come together?. Roxie Jerde: Earlier in the week we knew this was an impending storm that was looking to be really disastrous. We are fortunate that the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has been around for almost 45 years and we have got 21-plus years of our Season of Sharing network of 50-something human service agencies. We'll be able to really tap into them. We determined what the longer term recovery efforts are. I spoke with Debra Jacobs and the Patterson Foundation, and much like we have worked with the Season of Sharing and after COVID shut everything down, that was a partner we have worked with in the past.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Florida National Guard assists in distributing emergency supplies to residents
Almost 5,000 members of the Florida National Guard has been called up to assist in Hurricane Ian response and recovery missions.
Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County School Board fast-tracks storm repair decisions
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In an effort to expedite repairs, the Sarasota County School Board has authorized Superintendent Brennan Asplen to make decisions about emergency repairs without having to get school board approval. In an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, the board unanimously approved a resolution to give Asplen that authority...
Mysuncoast.com
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
Mysuncoast.com
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As if dealing with property damage from Hurricane Ian isn’t enough, a family in Englewood is dealing with what they say is a much bigger issue. Although some roads in Englewood may look pretty clear, delivery services are saying they can’t get there. It’s a problem for the Coffey family whose 6-year-old son, Treyton, desperately needs his medicine.
Comments / 0