Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
BEIRUT (AP) — When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless,” and Lebanon’s prosecutor general sided with the Kremlin and...
Biden pledges $625M security aid package for Ukraine, including advanced rocket systems
President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged an additional $625 million in security aid for Ukraine, which will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, artillery systems, ammunition and armored vehicles, according to the White House. The HIMARS systems, in particular, are credited with helping Ukraine's military gain momentum in...
Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier, as regional mediators delayed their visit following the country's second coup this year. The power grab by Capt. Ibrahim...
Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, though change unlikely
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Reformists who ran on fighting corruption and clientelism in public office appeared set to win an important race in Bosnia’s elections Sunday that could give them greater sway over the direction of the country which has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 sectarian war and remains divided along ethnic lines.
'Women were going to school and they were free': Afghan refugee starts anew in Milwaukee at UWM
MILWAUKEE — It’s been just over a year since hundreds of Afghan refugees fled their homeland when the Taliban took over. Many of them escaped to the United States, with some landing in Wisconsin. Ten Afghan refugee women now attend school at UW- Milwaukee. They’re attending the university’s...
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Mar-A-Lago Secret Document Dispute
The former president is appealing a unanimous circuit court decision that let the DOJ go forward with its review of classified documents.
UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian agency warned Monday that about 5.7 million Pakistani flood survivors will face a serious food crisis in the next three months. A top U.N. official announced an increase in the humanitarian appeal for Pakistan to $816 million, from $160 million, amid rising...
National Archives releases new details of effort to retrieve docs Trump stored at Mar-a-Lago
The National Archives and Records Administration on Monday released two sets of correspondence that offer new insight into the effort to retrieve boxes of presidential records recovered Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in January. The National Archives recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages,...
AP News Digest 2 pm
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ———————— ONLY ON AP. ———————— UKRAINE-WAR CRIMES-GRAIN — An...
