Protests

Bay News 9

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

BEIRUT (AP) — When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless,” and Lebanon’s prosecutor general sided with the Kremlin and...
ECONOMY
Bay News 9

Biden pledges $625M security aid package for Ukraine, including advanced rocket systems

President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged an additional $625 million in security aid for Ukraine, which will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, artillery systems, ammunition and armored vehicles, according to the White House. The HIMARS systems, in particular, are credited with helping Ukraine's military gain momentum in...
MILITARY
Bay News 9

Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier, as regional mediators delayed their visit following the country's second coup this year. The power grab by Capt. Ibrahim...
POLITICS
Bay News 9

Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, though change unlikely

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Reformists who ran on fighting corruption and clientelism in public office appeared set to win an important race in Bosnia’s elections Sunday that could give them greater sway over the direction of the country which has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 sectarian war and remains divided along ethnic lines.
ELECTIONS
Bay News 9

UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian agency warned Monday that about 5.7 million Pakistani flood survivors will face a serious food crisis in the next three months. A top U.N. official announced an increase in the humanitarian appeal for Pakistan to $816 million, from $160 million, amid rising...
ADVOCACY
Bay News 9

AP News Digest 2 pm

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ———————— ONLY ON AP. ———————— UKRAINE-WAR CRIMES-GRAIN — An...
WORLD

