New York City, NY

pix11.com

What’s old is new: Retro trends are making a comeback

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hold the flip phone; retro is back!. People around the world, including New Yorkers, have grown nostalgic. This has manifested in the kinds of music and the styles of clothes that have grown in popularity over the recent years and months. Kate Hardcastle, a consumer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers can look up NYPD records in new database

A new database allows New Yorkers to look up the disciplinary records of police officers they encounter. The Legal Aid Society launched Law Enforcement Look Up on Monday, saying it’s the city’s most comprehensive source of police-misconduct records. New Yorkers can look up NYPD records in new database.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

People with disabilities play football with LIU team

People with disabilities spent the morning with the Long Island University football team and practiced some drills. Participants threw around some footballs, tackled some teammates, scored some touchdowns, and showed off a celebratory touchdown dance. People with disabilities play football with LIU team. People with disabilities spent the morning with...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Search for witnesses in dismemberment death continues

Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home in Brooklyn on Sept. 21. Police on Sunday released images of six witnesses sought in connection with Johnson’s death. Search for witnesses in dismemberment death continues. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Another rainy, chilly day as Ian passes

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The unsettled weather will continue Tuesday as low pressure will continue to meander offshore. Folks can expect periods of rain throughout much of the day with a gusty northeast wind. Temperatures will remain well below average with a high of 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: October starts damp

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A very raw and damp next few days. The remnants of Ian, not anything significant at this point, will continue to impact the area with clouds, winds, and showers at times. So for your Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, expect very unseasonably cool temperatures (the upper 50s), with scattered showers and winds gusting 25-45 mph.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

