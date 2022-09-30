ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

For what happened which was probably nothing their was way to big of a militarized police “presence which was a waste of tax payer dollars . For one thing the police should not have armored vehicles and AR 15’s rarely do they come upon a situation where they need that kind of fire power . By having that sort of equipment encourages them to want to use it

Suspect In Lucerne Valley Murder Arrested by SWAT Team

A suspect in a Lucerne Valley murder was arrested on Saturday (October 1) afternoon. On Friday (September 30), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from a residence in the 31800 block of Bumpkin road in Lucerne Valley, where they found an unidentified man who had been shot. Medical aid was called, and when they arrived, they declared the man dead.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
onscene.tv

17-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.02.2022 | 3:16 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a major-injury traffic collision at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue in the city of Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived on-scene to find the collision involved a gray 2001 Lexus IS300 being driven by a 17 year-old male and a white 2020 Honda Odyssey being driven by a 59 year-old female.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish

BANNING, Calif. - A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police. Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.
BANNING, CA
z1077fm.com

Road Rage Incident Leads to Applebee’s Parking Lot and Arrest for Suspected DUI

A road rage incident ended in the parking lot of the Yucca Valley Applebee’s, where one man was arrested for suspicion of DUI over .08%. On Friday (September 30) afternoon, an unidentified female driving a gray Subaru called 911, indicating that she was being tailgated and followed by an unknown driver in a red Jeep while driving on Twentynine Palms Highway.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A man is arrested at a house party in DHS

A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto

Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County. The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The three suspects approached the street vendor while he […]
ADELANTO, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
paininthepass.info

Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed In Cajon Pass

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The San Bernardino County coroner’s office identified a pedestrian who died Tuesday September 20, 2022 as the result of injuries sustained in a collision in the Cajon Pass. Dean Camero, a 55-year-old resident of Solvang of Southern California, was struck by a...
PHELAN, CA

