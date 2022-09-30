Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
La Plata County resident with West Nile dies
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A person in La Plata County in Colorado has died from the West Nile virus. The San Juan Basin Public Health reports its the tenth death among Colorado residents this year tied to the mosquito-born illness. According to officials, most deaths occur among people 50 years old.
Balloon Fiesta day 2 starts late after weather keeps crowd waiting
While the morning didn't go exactly as planned, people made the best of it.
KRQE News 13
Stormy weather ahead of parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large upper-level low-pressure system continues to control the state’s weather and will most likely continue to dominate most of the week ahead. A trailing cold front is also bringing cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, if you have any plans for Balloon Fiesta, unsettled weather may stick around into this weekend as well.
Balloons take to the sky on day 4 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the fourth day of the Balloon Fiesta. The green flag is up and balloons are set to launch. Balloon Fiesta officials say competition flying will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, widespread showers and storms are expected across the state, mainly along the west of the central mountain chain. Heavy rainfall […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE News 13
Showers continue for northwest NM overnight
Showers continue moving into our state tonight ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and weak storms are currently over the higher terrain of northwestern NM, near Farmington. Grants and Gallup already picked up some showers earlier today. We’re also battling some higher wind gusts pushing into the ABQ metro. This created some issues once again at balloon fiesta. Otherwise, outside of some stray showers in the valleys, we’ll stay dry until morning. Some showers are possible into early Monday morning for the next balloon launch. We’ll face much of the same issues with our fiesta each day as we approach 7 am.
KRQE News 13
Rain showers continue across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large low-pressure system to our north is dragging along a cold front, drawing in moisture and bringing lift across the northern and central parts of the state. Rain showers continue to fall this morning across the four corners and the northwestern I-25 corridor. Some showers may move into the Albuquerque metro by late morning, but the city’s better chance for more widespread precipitation will be later this afternoon and evening.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Starbucks worker speaks out after location unionizes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starbucks calls their employees “partners,” but workers like Jacob Sherwood don’t feel as if they’re treated as partners. “I think its really needed in this company to actually have the people who make all the profits actually have a voice in how the company operates, especially with policies and corporate policies that affect the workers,” said Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista.
I-25 closing north of T or C while crews repair bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced there will be road closures Tuesday night as crews work to repair bridges on I-25 north of T or C. The closures will begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. and run until Wednesday, October 5 at 6 a.m. Southbound lanes will be closed at mile […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
New Mexico, Texas reach agreement for cross-border oil and gas wells
New Mexico, Texas reach agreement for cross-border oil and gas wells. New Mexico, Texas reach agreement for cross-border …. New Mexico, Texas reach agreement for cross-border oil and gas wells. BioPark zoo holding private Balloon Fiesta event. BioPark zoo holding private Balloon Fiesta event. Plea deal for Albuquerque man accused...
KRQE News 13
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm...
KRQE News 13
Video: Bus driver appears to nod off before Colorado crash
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A bus driver in Colorado appeared to be “nodding off” when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents related to the incident. The Aug. 25 crash happened around sunrise on Parker Road...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
Fact Check: Businesses claim help from Lujan Grisham
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local businesses are front and center in Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lujan Grisham’s latest campaign ad. In it, several business owners tout the help they say they’ve gotten from the Governor’s actions. One of those featured owners even tells viewers not to believe the “attacks” from Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti. So what programs […]
Comments / 0