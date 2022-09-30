Showers continue moving into our state tonight ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and weak storms are currently over the higher terrain of northwestern NM, near Farmington. Grants and Gallup already picked up some showers earlier today. We’re also battling some higher wind gusts pushing into the ABQ metro. This created some issues once again at balloon fiesta. Otherwise, outside of some stray showers in the valleys, we’ll stay dry until morning. Some showers are possible into early Monday morning for the next balloon launch. We’ll face much of the same issues with our fiesta each day as we approach 7 am.

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO