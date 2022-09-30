Read full article on original website
WVU volleyball opens homestand against Kansas State
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 5. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native won her season debut at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday,...
Schedule to get tougher for WVU following bye week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) enters the bye week still searching for its first conference win of the season. The Mountaineers suffered its most-lopsided loss of the season Saturday night in Austin, falling to Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) by a final score of 38-20. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak that evened up West Virginia’s overall record and saw both the offense and defense operate at a high level.
WVU’s CJ Donaldson recovering from injury, remains in concussion protocol
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football coach Neal Brown has provided an update on the status of running back CJ Donaldson. The true freshman was carted off the field after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s 38-20 loss to Texas. After undergoing some tests, Donaldson was later cleared to travel home with the team that same night.
GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas
The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
Mountaineers looking for improvements entering bye week
“We’ve got kind of a half a bye week, not a real bye week, but kind of a half a bye week,” Neal Brown said. “We need some time to regroup. We got to get better, we know that.”. The Mountaineers have a sub-.500 record, and are...
Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20
AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing. Ewers had earned the starting job before the season and started the first two games before he was hurt.
Brown: CJ Donaldson “Alert, stable” following injury versus Texas
True freshman running back able to travel home with WVU after being carted off the field, according to the program. West Virginia freshman running back CJ Donaldson Jr. was carted off the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night in West Virginia’s 18-point loss at Texas. Donaldson,...
