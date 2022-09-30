Read full article on original website
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk of the “uncontrollable” consequences of nuclear attack as tensions sharply escalate over the war.
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one...
Tillerson testifies at corruption trial of Trump adviser
NEW YORK (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served a turbulent term as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, was called as a government witness Monday at the trial of a Trump ally accused of leaking intelligence to the United Arab Emirates. Tillerson testified that he barely knew...
Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he’ll run in 2024.
Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug....
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking
HELSINKI (AP) — Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have also stopped leaking, a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking. The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. The sound of the blast and subsequent fire on Tuesday night led many in Gangneung to believe it could be a North Korean attack, concern that only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that there were so far no reports of any injuries from the accident, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 ballistic missile that crashed into the ground inside an air force base near the city. The military said it was investigating what caused the “abnormal flight” of a missile that is a key weapon in South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The revitalized bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
New Brazilian Congress not likely to address climate
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world’s largest rainforest, but after Sunday’s election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. In the country’s lower house of Congress, the Liberal Party...
Experts: Europe faces ‘unprecedented risk’ of a gas shortage
Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments, the International Energy Agency said Monday, warning that European nations could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship. The Paris-based IEA...
Prosecutors lay out sprawling sedition case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors on Monday laid out their sprawling case against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia as it brings rarely used seditious conspiracy charges in one of its most high-profile trials against those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes is...
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
A Russian court on Tuesday fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material, the country’s latest crackdown on Big Tech companies. The Tagansky District Court in Moscow issued the 3 million ruble ($50,000) penalty to the short-video sharing platform following a complaint by Russian regulators. TikTok, which is owned...
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry....
Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth...
US to require more rest between shifts for flight attendants
Airlines will be required to give flight attendants at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, one more hour than currently, under a rule announced Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute to safety. The rule goes...
Ex-judge opens COVID inquiry into UK handling of pandemic
LONDON (AP) — A retired judge opened a public inquiry on Tuesday into how Britain handled the coronavirus pandemic, saying bereaved families and those who suffered would be at the heart of the proceedings. Former Court of Appeal judge Heather Hallett said the inquiry would investigate the U.K.’s preparedness...
Burkina Faso coup supporters gather near regional mediation
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Protesters waving Russian flags gathered in Burkina Faso’s capital where West African regional envoys were meeting Tuesday to press the country’s latest coup leaders to swiftly return the country to civilian rule. The meeting Tuesday in the capital, Ouagadougou, comes amid fears...
