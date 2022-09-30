Myles Garrett: Crash was ‘definitely a wake-up call’; grateful to be alive, vows to slow down

ATLANTA, Ga. -- After the schedule came out in May and Deshaun Watson received his suspension and Cade York drilled a 58-yard field goal to rescue the Browns from a Week 1 defeat in Carolina, the mission of the Browns’ first four games was clear: Get to 3-1. They appeared well on their way with a 1:55 left against the Jets, but we know how that went. Then they spent the following Thursday night pushing around the Steelers and all they needed to do was come to Atlanta and beat a frisky but flawed Falcons team.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO