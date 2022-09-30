Myles Garrett: Crash was ‘definitely a wake-up call’; grateful to be alive, vows to slow down

Read full article on original website
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, will not play for Dolphins in Week 5 vs. Jets: NFL news roundup
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretched off the field on Thursday night in Cincinnati just days after he was evaluated for a head injury against the Bills. An independent neurological consultant cleared Tagovailoa to return in that game despite stumbling when coming off the field. Thursday’s injury in Cincinnati sparked...
NFL・
About Myles Garrett’s shoulder injury, Kevin Stefanski’s playcalling, and more: Mary Kay Cabot’s Browns takes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Myles Garrett wanted to play in Atlanta — six days after flipping his Porsche multiple times — but there’s no guarantee he’ll even be ready to help menace Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday on...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 6 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As soon as I thought Ohio State football and Georgia had separated themselves in the top two spots of the AP Top 25, things got slightly more complicated Saturday. Not for OSU, which beat Rutgers 49-10 without two of the best offensive players in the country....
David Njoku loves Kevin Stefanski’s aggressive mindset: ‘We’re not afraid to put it all on the line’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Kevin Stefanski had a do-over on the Browns’ opening drive in Atlanta, David Njoku would want him to go for the touchdown again on fourth-and-3 from the 4-yard line again instead of kicking the field goal. The Browns lost 23-20 on Sunday to fall to...
Zac Taylor talks struggling run game, Tee Higgins injury update: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are sitting in as good of a position as they could have considering the last two weeks of the regular season. They’ve won two games in a row and have a chance to get above .500 with a win over the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.
Are the Browns underachieving after 4 games? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are 2-2 after four games following a disappointing loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Our Football Insider subscribers have questions and they asked away on Tuesday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe get into all sorts of topics stemming...
How Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals defense stayed sturdy, through Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. After 56 snaps, defensive-end Sam Hubbard led the Bengals in overall defensive grading, with a 81.2 rating, and a rush-defense rating of 84.5, according to Pro Football Focus. Free safety Jessie Bates III...
Browns let opportunity to land exactly where they needed to land slip away
ATLANTA, Ga. -- After the schedule came out in May and Deshaun Watson received his suspension and Cade York drilled a 58-yard field goal to rescue the Browns from a Week 1 defeat in Carolina, the mission of the Browns’ first four games was clear: Get to 3-1. They appeared well on their way with a 1:55 left against the Jets, but we know how that went. Then they spent the following Thursday night pushing around the Steelers and all they needed to do was come to Atlanta and beat a frisky but flawed Falcons team.
Baker Mayfield worse with Panthers than with Browns, Super Bowl champ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield may not care about fans booing him. But it doesn’t mean he’s not catching heat for his rough start with the Carolina Panthers. Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, Mayfield was the talk of ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday. The question was whether or not he’s gotten worse as a quarterback after leaving the Cleveland Browns.
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
Assessing the Browns after 4 weeks, with Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey...
How Joe Burrow, Hayden Hurst and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense was steady during the first half of Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Tee Higgins led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 85.0, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, Joe Mixon led the team in pass-block grading...
Why the Browns are so frustrating and the Guardians are fun – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND: Ohio – As the calendar turns to October, I find myself reminding readers there is another team playing right now other than the Browns:. QUESTION: Isn’t it frustrating being a Cleveland sports fan?. ANSWER: I received that email from Ray Elbin, an old friend from junior high...
Browns reporter Ashley Bastock advises high school students on the importance of persistence and versatility in pursuing a career
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Growing up, Ashley Bastock always had a passion for sports and writing. She played varsity women’s basketball at John Carroll University and volleyball in high school. However, her love for journalism, which she’s had since seventh grade, ultimately helped her become a Cleveland Browns beat reporter...
