ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Myles Garrett: Crash was ‘definitely a wake-up call’; grateful to be alive, vows to slow down

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Medina, OH
City
Berea, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Concussion
Cleveland.com

Browns let opportunity to land exactly where they needed to land slip away

ATLANTA, Ga. -- After the schedule came out in May and Deshaun Watson received his suspension and Cade York drilled a 58-yard field goal to rescue the Browns from a Week 1 defeat in Carolina, the mission of the Browns’ first four games was clear: Get to 3-1. They appeared well on their way with a 1:55 left against the Jets, but we know how that went. Then they spent the following Thursday night pushing around the Steelers and all they needed to do was come to Atlanta and beat a frisky but flawed Falcons team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield worse with Panthers than with Browns, Super Bowl champ says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield may not care about fans booing him. But it doesn’t mean he’s not catching heat for his rough start with the Carolina Panthers. Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, Mayfield was the talk of ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday. The question was whether or not he’s gotten worse as a quarterback after leaving the Cleveland Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Browns reporter Ashley Bastock advises high school students on the importance of persistence and versatility in pursuing a career

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Growing up, Ashley Bastock always had a passion for sports and writing. She played varsity women’s basketball at John Carroll University and volleyball in high school. However, her love for journalism, which she’s had since seventh grade, ultimately helped her become a Cleveland Browns beat reporter...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy