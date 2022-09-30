Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.
When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
sierranewsonline.com
Yosemite Songwriting Retreat Coming to The Grove House
This event is the 10th anniversary of the Yosemite Songwriting Retreat!. Spend the weekend songwriting with three major instructors, including Joe Craven, MorganEve Swain (from Brownbird and The Devil Makes Three) and Johnny Franco. Previous instructors include Laura Love, Eliza Gilkyson, Laurie Lewis, Peter Rowan, and Terri Roche. You will...
sierranewsonline.com
OACC Business Spotlight: Custom Plus Construction
Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight. OAKHURST, CA—Custom Plus Construction, Inc. is an Oakhurst-based construction company specializing in the building of new homes, remodels, room additions and pools, which is owned and operated by Clay Bradford, License No. 672255. When did you start your business? In June of...
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.
It only takes one lousy meal to ruin what was almost a perfect record at the River Park Habit Burger. Last night Patti and I stopped at Habit Burger for dinner at a decent time. We arrived a little after eight, so there should have been no issues! We usually get to Habit after nine pm, but not last night.
Where you can find pumpkin patches in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season. Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween. This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area. The hours and […]
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
Clovis woman turns labor of love into thriving business
Handmade and one of a kind, each piece by KSM Handcrafted Creations is stitched in Susan McQuone's home.
fresyes.com
The Beginnings of Fresno
Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
sierranewsonline.com
Madera County: A Better Place to Live, Work, and Play
As Chief of Staff for Madera County District 5, I often receive calls from residents that can no longer afford to live in the area. Rising costs of living and housing shortages are forcing people to move to more urban areas. No one should have to leave their home to find a more affordable life and better paying job. I will work to improve our affordable housing stock as well as create better paying jobs and pathways to obtain them.
KMPH.com
UPDATE: Full list of the 85 U.S. memorial flags left behind at Parlier Cemetery available
PARLIER, Calif. — The local non-profit out of Sanger, American Legion Post 23, has gone through every single U.S. memorial flag they found and listed the names found on the pole of the flags. JD Bennett says his goal is to find a home for every flag to the...
sierranewsonline.com
Fire Alert Road 415 Coarsegold
COARSEGOLD–A vegetation fire has been reported in the Coarsegold area near Road 415 and Rivercrest Road. Ground and air crews are battling the fire at this time. No structures are threated, no evacuations are in progress and roads are open at this time. We will update this article as more information is available.
GV Wire
Dyer’s Housing Plan Meets Brick Wall, but Tiny Homes Squeeze Through
The Fresno City Council council approved funding for 24 tiny homes and an extension of the eviction protection program last week. But the council rejected five other housing proposals from Mayor Jerry Dyer, saying that more information was needed on Thursday. The rejected proposals: a voluntary rent stabilization program, a...
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
sierranewsonline.com
Fire Alert Mariposa Highway 140 and Mt Bullion Cutoff
MARIPOSA–A vegetation fire has been reported in the Mariposa area near Highway 140 and Mt Bullion Cutoff Road. Ground and air crews are battling the fire at this time. We will update this article as more information is available. This is the Squirrel Fire. Authorities are reporting the fire...
Shooting at motorcycle club meet up in west central Fresno leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
A motorcycle club meet up turned deadly when a shooting broke out in west central Fresno Saturday morning.
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Crews battle blaze involving 40 cars and 4 mobile homes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County. The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line. It...
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger
A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.
