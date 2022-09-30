ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fork, CA

Mark-John Clifford

My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.

When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
FRESNO, CA
Yosemite Songwriting Retreat Coming to The Grove House

This event is the 10th anniversary of the Yosemite Songwriting Retreat!. Spend the weekend songwriting with three major instructors, including Joe Craven, MorganEve Swain (from Brownbird and The Devil Makes Three) and Johnny Franco. Previous instructors include Laura Love, Eliza Gilkyson, Laurie Lewis, Peter Rowan, and Terri Roche. You will...
MARIPOSA, CA
OACC Business Spotlight: Custom Plus Construction

Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight. OAKHURST, CA—Custom Plus Construction, Inc. is an Oakhurst-based construction company specializing in the building of new homes, remodels, room additions and pools, which is owned and operated by Clay Bradford, License No. 672255. When did you start your business? In June of...
OAKHURST, CA
Where you can find pumpkin patches in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season. Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween. This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area. The hours and […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Beginnings of Fresno

Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
FRESNO, CA
Madera County: A Better Place to Live, Work, and Play

As Chief of Staff for Madera County District 5, I often receive calls from residents that can no longer afford to live in the area. Rising costs of living and housing shortages are forcing people to move to more urban areas. No one should have to leave their home to find a more affordable life and better paying job. I will work to improve our affordable housing stock as well as create better paying jobs and pathways to obtain them.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Fire Alert Road 415 Coarsegold

COARSEGOLD–A vegetation fire has been reported in the Coarsegold area near Road 415 and Rivercrest Road. Ground and air crews are battling the fire at this time. No structures are threated, no evacuations are in progress and roads are open at this time. We will update this article as more information is available.
COARSEGOLD, CA
Dyer’s Housing Plan Meets Brick Wall, but Tiny Homes Squeeze Through

The Fresno City Council council approved funding for 24 tiny homes and an extension of the eviction protection program last week. But the council rejected five other housing proposals from Mayor Jerry Dyer, saying that more information was needed on Thursday. The rejected proposals: a voluntary rent stabilization program, a...
FRESNO, CA
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
Fire Alert Mariposa Highway 140 and Mt Bullion Cutoff

MARIPOSA–A vegetation fire has been reported in the Mariposa area near Highway 140 and Mt Bullion Cutoff Road. Ground and air crews are battling the fire at this time. We will update this article as more information is available. This is the Squirrel Fire. Authorities are reporting the fire...
MIDPINES, CA
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Crews battle blaze involving 40 cars and 4 mobile homes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County. The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line. It...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA
Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
SELMA, CA

