WAND TV
Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot
ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim Tyler Scott, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. Scott said […]
Hollywood Casino bomb threat closes Joliet facility, police say
A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
WSPY NEWS
Two Armed Individuals Arrested in Braceville
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a traffic stop on Interstate 55, in Braceville, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29th. 38-year-old Michael Butler, of Chicago was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police a Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. 37-year-old Rosie Pugh, of Chicago, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 38-year-old Michael Butler, for possession of a weapon by...
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
WSPY NEWS
Man Facing Federal Charges Following False 911 Call in Fairbury
One person is facing federal charges after making a false 911 call. The Fairbury Police Department was called to the Prairie Central High School homecoming for a report of an active shooter with two fatalities around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and...
WSPY NEWS
Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.
The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
18-year-old accused in deadly Joliet shooting located in Georgia
The July 31 deadly shooting occurred in the Credit Clique and Suites parking lot.
WSPY NEWS
Man Who Kicked Grundy Co. Sheriff's Deputy in Face Sentenced
A Mazon man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 29th. convicted on the charge of Aggravated Battery by a jury in Grundy County this afternoon. Day one of testimony was heard on Tuesday. Josh Farcus, who now resides in Ottawa, was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department in the 400 block of North Street for Aggravated Battery around 9:30 p.m. on November 4th of 2019.
WSPY NEWS
Testimony keeps killer behind bars
While two Illinois Prisoner Review Board members had made up their minds before the vote, the testimonies by the family of Margie Stirn may have turned the decisions for nine other members to lock up Major Morris, Jr. in his prison cell for another five years. Your browser does not...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville resident scammed out of $1,000 in gift card scheme
Yorkville police say a resident was scammed out of $1,000 in a gift card scam. A police report says the victim had received text messages purporting to be from Amazon saying that their account was hacked. The scammers told the victims to buy $1,000 in Target gift cards to correct...
Batavia woman struck, killed while crossing street in Geneva, police say
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing State Street in Geneva Wednesday night.
Baby born on side of I-55 near Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jostes says his department and the Plainfield Fire Department responded to a call of a woman going into labor on the side of the northbound Stevenson. The husband had pulled over.
Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid
The SAFE-T Act has been touted as historic criminal justice reform legislation, but has become one of most hotly-debated topics this political season.
959theriver.com
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website
The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
