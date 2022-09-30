Johnson County district attorney charges three with capital murder, sets $10 million bond following November double homicide

MERRIAM, Ks. (KCTV) - A 51-year-old man was hospitalized late Monday night in a road rage incident on the interstate in Merriam, KS, police say. The man was shot on Interstate 35 around 11:45 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and is described as “stable”, according to the Merriam Police Department.

MERRIAM, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO