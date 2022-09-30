Johnson County district attorney charges three with capital murder, sets $10 million bond following November double homicide

Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Garland Joseph Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to killing two Wisconsin brothers. On Tuesday, he was convicted of federal charges. Nelson pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and unlawful possession of a firearm, accused of sending Nick and Justin Diemel a bad check and then fraudulently promising payment if they came to Missouri.
KCTV 5
Report: 'Systemic' abuse in NWSL
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KCTV 5
Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers went there after receiving a call about...
KCTV 5
De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. |. The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Infant dies following triple shooting in KCMO last week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An infant who was injured in a triple shooting last Monday has passed away from her injuries. On Monday, Kansas City police notified the media that Desiree Bowden had succumbed to her injuries and been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Bowden, born July 21, was...
Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
KCTV 5
Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out
The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims.”. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Almost...
KCTV 5
Police ask for home surveillance footage in double homicide investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has asked the public for help in obtaining information concerning a double homicide. Officers arrived at an apartment fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street Saturday morning after the Kansas City Fire Department had found two bodies while responding to the blaze.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
Kansas City baby dies from injuries in triple shooting
A Kansas City two-month-old baby has died from a shooting at 25th Street and Hardesty Avenue last week. An adult also died in the shooting.
KCTV 5
One dead following police shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Lawrence police shot and killed an individual on Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence. They were called out to a residence around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of criminal damage. Police say they...
KCTV 5
KBI shares more information about fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shared more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Lawrence on Sunday night. The KBI said that their preliminary information indicates that Lawrence police received a call about a burglary and broken window at a residence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 1...
FBI looking for suspects who robbed Leawood bank
The FBI is investigating a bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank near West 89th Street and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Man shot during road rage in Merriam
MERRIAM, Ks. (KCTV) - A 51-year-old man was hospitalized late Monday night in a road rage incident on the interstate in Merriam, KS, police say. The man was shot on Interstate 35 around 11:45 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and is described as “stable”, according to the Merriam Police Department.
Drunk juvenile fires at QT, apartment complex Sunday in OP, before arrest
An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
FBI investigating bank robbery in Leawood, looking for 2 suspects
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Leawood and looking for two suspects. The FBI said it happened at about 12:15 p.m. the BMO Harris location at 8840 State Line Rd. One suspect gave the teller a demand note. The suspects then received...
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs officer recovers after being shot, police chief speaks
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. |. The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional...
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near 28th Street in KCMO
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday night on east 28th Street near Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
Comments / 0