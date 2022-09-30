ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Johnson County district attorney charges three with capital murder, sets $10 million bond following November double homicide

By Gabe Swartz
KCTV 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Report: 'Systemic' abuse in NWSL

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school. Updated: 6 hours ago.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers went there after receiving a call about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. |. The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional...
DE SOTO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Tonganoxie, KS
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Olathe, KS
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Infant dies following triple shooting in KCMO last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An infant who was injured in a triple shooting last Monday has passed away from her injuries. On Monday, Kansas City police notified the media that Desiree Bowden had succumbed to her injuries and been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Bowden, born July 21, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old

KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out

The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims.”. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Almost...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Police ask for home surveillance footage in double homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has asked the public for help in obtaining information concerning a double homicide. Officers arrived at an apartment fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street Saturday morning after the Kansas City Fire Department had found two bodies while responding to the blaze.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Howe
KCTV 5

One dead following police shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Lawrence police shot and killed an individual on Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence. They were called out to a residence around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of criminal damage. Police say they...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

KBI shares more information about fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shared more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Lawrence on Sunday night. The KBI said that their preliminary information indicates that Lawrence police received a call about a burglary and broken window at a residence...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Capital Murder#Soto#Violent Crime
KCTV 5

Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 1...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man shot during road rage in Merriam

MERRIAM, Ks. (KCTV) - A 51-year-old man was hospitalized late Monday night in a road rage incident on the interstate in Merriam, KS, police say. The man was shot on Interstate 35 around 11:45 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and is described as “stable”, according to the Merriam Police Department.
MERRIAM, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

FBI investigating bank robbery in Leawood, looking for 2 suspects

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Leawood and looking for two suspects. The FBI said it happened at about 12:15 p.m. the BMO Harris location at 8840 State Line Rd. One suspect gave the teller a demand note. The suspects then received...
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy