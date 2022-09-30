ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Casella, TerraCycle program targets plastic collection

Rutland, Vermont-based Casella Waste Systems and New Jersey-based TerraCycle have launched a previously announced recycling collection program in Burlington, Vermont, that will target “hard to recycle” items, predominantly made from plastic. The companies list “coffee capsules, cosmetic packaging, eyewear, office supplies, pet food packaging, toys and various types of plastic packaging” as targeted materials.
BURLINGTON, VT
M&J Recycling shredders process efficiently

M&J Recycling shredders are used in recycling and waste processing applications to reduce various waste materials that differ in dimensions, sort, weight and composition to uniform shape and size for more efficient processing, storing and transportation. M&J Recycling shredders are available in stationary and mobile versions. For more information click...
ENVIRONMENT
Bace hires used equipment and parts manager

Bace, a Komar company and a leading global equipment manufacturer and national service provider for the recycling and waste industry, has hired Robert Doerr as its used equipment and parts manager. “Rob’s entrepreneurial spirit coupled with his outstanding track record of selling and problem solving within our industry made him...
BUSINESS

