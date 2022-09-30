Read full article on original website
Toyota president calls meeting California zero-emissions requirements 'difficult'
LAS VEGAS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) President Akio Toyoda said California's new zero-emission requirements that seek to end sales of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 will be "difficult" to meet.
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
China's flood of new electric cars cost 20% more to insure than fuel-powered cars
In general, the insurance premium for new energy cars — which includes electric — is about 20% higher than it would be for a comparable traditional fuel-powered car, said Wenwen Chen, director at S&P Global Ratings, who leads the firm's research for China insurance. For all of 2021,...
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Electric vehicle charging stations get green light across US
All 50 states, Puerto Rico and DC get approval as White House gives go-ahead to plans for access to federal funding for chargers
Cadillac Recalls High-Profile Electric Vehicle
Two years ago Cadillac said it would spearhead General Motors’ (GM) shift to an all-electric future. "Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world,” Steve Carlisle, Cadillac's president, said in a statement. GM Chief Executive Mary...
This is China's New "National Sports Car"
As many know, the world is pushing towards electric vehicles for every market. Sedans, SUVs, trucks, and even sports cars are becoming electrically powered to adjust with the changing times. The sports car market however seems to be the one taking the biggest hit. With sports cars, part of the driving experience is how the car feels and part is how it sounds. In the U.S. and the UK, there have yet to be any affordable and quality electric sports cars since the Tesla Roadster back in 2008, and even those were still pricey. However, there is a new company from China that is looking to be exactly that.
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Public Citizen Urges GM Rival Toyota To Phase Out ICE Vehicles By 2030
In late 2021, GM rival, Toyota, announced its electric vehicle strategy, laying out its plans to introduce 30 new battery electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. The Japanese automaker did not, however, indicate when it hoped to achieve full electrification of its lineup. The strategy is notably more conservative than that of General Motors, which earned the Japanese automaker criticism from outlets like Public Citizen, which believes that Toyota’s EV plans are simply not aggressive enough.
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
Tesla Said To Offer 3x Pay At Giga Shanghai During Weeklong Holiday As It Scrambles To Meet Full-Year Deliveries Target
Tesla, Inc. TSLA has a tall order before it if it has to meet the full-year delivery growth target of 50%. What Happened: From the first quarter through the third, the electric vehicle maker delivered 908,573 cars. If it has to meet the target, it needs to sell 495,685 more cars in the fourth quarter.
Ford Refuses to Ditch the Internal Combustion Engine
Ford still sees growing profits in selling combustion cars because rivals are leaving the market. Potentially, this is supposed to give the marque a more sales and a higher market share. In an interview with CNN Business, Ford Blue president, Kumar Galhotra, explained that the ICE vehicles will eventually be phased out at one point but until then Ford wants to satisfy customers' demand.
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,'' often promises to lead by example by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts have lagged in helping meet his ambitious climate goals by eliminating gas-powered vehicles from the federal fleet.Biden last year directed the U.S. government to purchase only American-made, zero-emission passenger cars by 2027 and electric versions of other vehicles by 2035.“We’re going to harness the purchasing power of the federal government to buy clean, zero-emission vehicles,” the president said soon after his January 2021 inauguration. He has since used photo ops...
Water companies forced to cut £150m from customers’ bills
Thames, Southern and nine other firms penalised after missing targets on pollution
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
Auto companies are racing to meet an electric future, and transforming the workforce
The work weeks are long and exhausting for 28-year-old assembly line worker Jaylin Jones. For eleven hours a day, sometimes six days a week, Jones and a couple hundred other workers race to assemble Ford's slick new pick-up truck known as the Lightning. "It's always busy in here," says Jones,...
Toyota President takes dig at self-driving cars while criticizing the electric vehicle transition
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda recently shared a subtle dig at self-driving cars during a meeting with the company’s dealers. The Toyota executive argued that the electric vehicle transition would take longer than expected. “Just like the fully autonomous cars that we were all supposed to be driving...
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' Multivan wins Large Family Towcar category at Caravan and Motorhome Towcar of the Year Awards 2023
•Volkswagen Multivan wins Large Family Towcar award. •Annual awards test vehicles across range of categories to help caravanners find their perfect towcar. •Judges praised the Multivan for towing ability and strong manoeuvring of a twin-axle caravan. •The Multivan is designed to provide comfortable travel for caravanners, families and outdoor adventure-seekers.
