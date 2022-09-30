As many know, the world is pushing towards electric vehicles for every market. Sedans, SUVs, trucks, and even sports cars are becoming electrically powered to adjust with the changing times. The sports car market however seems to be the one taking the biggest hit. With sports cars, part of the driving experience is how the car feels and part is how it sounds. In the U.S. and the UK, there have yet to be any affordable and quality electric sports cars since the Tesla Roadster back in 2008, and even those were still pricey. However, there is a new company from China that is looking to be exactly that.

