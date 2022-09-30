Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Nord Pipeline Explosion May Have Caused Single Biggest Methane Leak in History
The war between Europe and Russia may be responsible for a new horror: a shockingly large release of damaging greenhouse gas. Earlier this week, three leaks in two natural gas pipelines, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Poland were discovered by officials, with monitoring stations logging big spikes in methane from the leaks. On Thursday, Swedish officials said that they have found a fourth leak in the pipelines, which run between Russia and Germany. Seismologists say that explosions and drops of pressure were logged in the area, leading several European officials to suggest the breaches may be an act of sabotage against European energy stability, possibly from Russia. Russia on Thursday denied responsibility.
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded -UN
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea have led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded, the United Nations Environment Programme said on Friday.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
CNBC
These 7 states have the least air pollution in the U.S.
Breathing cleaner air is vital to your long-term health: It's essential for healthy lungs, improves cognitive function and can even make you happier. The Natural Resources Defense Council also says cleaner air helps avoid an estimated 370,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year and leads to 189,000 fewer hospital admissions for cardiac and respiratory illnesses, such as heart diseases, asthma or pneumonia.
Massive Global Pipeline Expansion Threatens Climate Goals
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Some 15,000 miles of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a...
Phys.org
Gas flares vastly underperform, causing greater climate impact: study
Flaring—burning off unwanted natural gas from oil and gas wells—releases five times more of the potent greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere over the United States than previously assumed, according to a study published Thursday. The result is a far greater impact on climate change, with the warming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why does Biden continue to hold back the nuclear energy industry?
Nuclear power is back in vogue, buoyed by the demand for a significant source of emissions-free energy. Government should encourage the trend by ending policies that prevent the only reliable carbon dioxide-neutral energy source from flourishing. Old-school counter-culturalists such as filmmaker Oliver Stone are speaking up for the peaceful power...
Science News
Gas flares are leaking five times as much methane than previously thought
In many oil and gas producing regions, flames light the sky. The flares burn off 98 percent of the escaping natural gas, oil and gas companies claim. But observations of three U.S. oil and gas fields show efficiency is only around 91 percent, scientists report in the Sept. 30 Science. Making up the difference would be the equivalent of taking nearly 3 million cars off the road.
The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
Solar geoengineering might work, but local temperatures could keep rising for years
Imagine a future where, despite efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly, parts of the world have become unbearably hot. Some governments might decide to “geoengineer” the planet by spraying substances into the upper atmosphere to form fine reflective aerosols – a process known as stratospheric aerosol injection. Theoretically, those tiny particles would reflect a […] The post Solar geoengineering might work, but local temperatures could keep rising for years appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The huge expansion of oil pipelines is endangering the climate, report says
This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. More than 14,000 miles of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the U.S., Russia, China, and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2 degrees Celsius,” the researchers said.
altenergymag.com
Centrica helps Affinity Water reduce carbon emissions with solar
A water treatment plant in Surrey has seen a summer of savings after Centrica Business Solutions completed construction on a solar farm at Affinity Water's production site in Chertsey. The site is the first of two Affinity Water pilot sites in Surrey that will ultimately generate 1.2MWp of renewable energy....
Grist
You’re a climate-conscious consumer. It’s time to become a ‘climate citizen.’
Justin Gillis, a former environmental reporter for The New York Times, and Hal Harvey, the chief executive of Energy Innovation, an organization that analyzes climate policy, are the authors of The Big Fix: 7 Practical Steps to Save Our Planet. The Inflation Reduction Act is the biggest clean energy investment...
The US ban on hydrofluorocarbons is a climate game-changer
The US will start phasing out hydrofluorocarbon-filled product, like fridges, by 2040. Deposit PhotosHFCs might not eat up the ozone layer, but if left checked, they could become a major source of greenhouse gases.
scitechdaily.com
New Method Converts Greenhouse Gas Into Fuel
The new method converts methane gas into liquid methanol. A team of researchers has successfully converted methane into methanol using light and scattered transition metals such as copper in a process known as photo-oxidation. The reaction was the best achieved to date for converting methane gas into liquid fuel at ambient temperature and pressure (25 °C and 1 bar, respectively), according to a study published in the journal Chemical Communications.
Is your gas stove bad for your health?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Cooks love their gadgets, from countertop slow cookers to instant-read thermometers. Now, there's increasing interest in magnetic induction cooktops – surfaces that cook much faster than conventional stoves, without igniting a flame or heating an electric coil. Some of this attention...
altenergymag.com
Stabilizing the Power Grid is Possible as the Energy Transition Continues
Source: Dr. Denis Phares, CEO; Dragonfly Energy Corp. We've entered into a time of great change in the energy sector, which means we're finally seeing large-scale plans being enacted on the national level to switch to renewable sources. Yet with decades-long reliance on coal, oil, and fossil fuels, our power grids aren't set up to withstand the sheer amount of energy that's produced from wind and solar, making our current grids susceptible to destabilization.
Comments / 0