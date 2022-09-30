Read full article on original website
WOLF
Police seek to identify suspect in Pocono Twp. car theft
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a body shop in Monroe County on Monday. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to "Advanced Collision" in Pocono Township for a report of vehicle theft. An initial...
WOLF
Missing woman found dead inside Conyngham Twp. home
CONYNGHAM TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman reported missing from Luzerne County on Monday was found dead inside her home. State Police in Shickshinny issued a release stating that 75-year-old Leona Sherrick hadn't been seen or heard from since last Thursday. Hours later, PSP canceled the missing person...
WOLF
Woman dies in hospital over a month after car accident
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Over a month after a Mahoning Township crash, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, Patricia Rodenbach, of Lehighton, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 30th. Her cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.
WOLF
Woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits porch of house
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A female driver was killed when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a front porch before coming to a stop against a tree, according to Skook News. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Hubley Township. The driver was pronounced...
WOLF
PSP search for missing 15-year-old girl
LEHIGH TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Honesdale are searching for a teenage girl they say has been missing since Saturday, October 1st. Jillian Dunaway, 15, ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland around 11 PM on Saturday, according to troopers.
WOLF
Deadly fire in West Scranton kills one person
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Update 10/3/22: The Lackawanna County Coroner has identified the victim as 63-year-old Gerard K. McGuire. He died from excessive smoke inhalation during Saturday night's fire. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A deadly fire in West Scranton killed 1 person last night. Firefighters said that the call came in...
WOLF
Two men arrested after police discover stolen firearm and ghost gun during traffic stop
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Police seized a stolen firearm and ghost gun from two men early Sunday morning. According to police, around 2:16 AM on Sunday, Hazleton City Police received a report of a man with a firearm near East Broad Street and North Wyoming Street. Officers...
WOLF
Parents arrested after 5-year-old boy found wandering streets at 1:30 AM in diaper
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two parents in Schuylkill County are facing child endangerment charges after police say their 5-year-old son was found wandering the city streets around 1:30 AM last Wednesday. According to Skook News, Pottsville Police say a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of...
WOLF
I-81 lane closure in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One lane of I-81 in lower Luzerne County will be closed for the remainder of the day due to bridge repair work. According to PennDOT, a lane has been shut down at mile marker 142 near Hazleton as crews perform bridge repairs. The closure is...
WOLF
Man arrested, drugs seized during search of Hazleton home
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police seized a variety of drugs and related items during an arrest in Hazleton this morning. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 500 block of West Maple Street around 6 AM Monday.
WOLF
Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
WOLF
Police: Drug dealer charged in overdose death of Hawley man
LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A Lake Ariel man is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death, after a man he sold heroin and fentanyl to died of an overdose. According to the complaint, 31-year-old William Henry Motz is facing charges for the...
WOLF
Harveys Lake contractor charged with two counts felony theft
HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — 62-year-old contractor Jerry Brown of Harveys Lake has been charged with two counts of felony theft for allegedly taking materials from former client, Manny Santayana’s property. Santayana came forward in June with allegations of preferential treatment against the Harveys Lake zoning officer,...
WOLF
DA: Monroe County woman wanted on heroin distribution charges
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public's help in locating a woman they say is wanted on charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin. Officials say the suspect, 24-year-old Kathleen Marie Ellis, may be residing...
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man sentenced to 5 years in jail for meth trafficking
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Swoyersville man was sentenced Monday for conspiring with others to distribute meth throughout Luzerne County in 2020. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 30-year-old Michael Marchese was sentenced to 5 years in prison on the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
WOLF
Coffee with a Cop event with Hazleton Police
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday was the annual Coffee with a Cop event. It's a day for Hazelton Police to interact with the community and build relations. Police can showcase new equipment to the public and answer any questions or concerns the community might have. There's even a...
WOLF
SWB Railriders host month-long food drive benefitting local food bank
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are hosting a non-perishable food drive benefitting The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank from October 1st through November 1st. People are encouraged to donate a bag of non-perishable food items to receive one ticket voucher redeemable for a regular season 2023 RailRiders...
WOLF
Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says there are more than 5,000 abandoned underground mines across the state. The department says the abandoned mines harm the health of people, wildlife, and the economy. Highly acidic water containing heavy metals, known as acid mine drainage,...
WOLF
The Swetland Homestead gave visitors a glimpse at the past today for their Fall Festival
Wyoming, Luzerne Co. — “It's really the best way to see where some of the modern hand working comes as opposed to just buying something from a factory," said Director of operations and programs for Luzerne county Historical Society Mark Riccetti Jr. “The projects we make are historically...
WOLF
Gravestone Manor opens for 2022 spooky season
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One of Pennsylvania’s most immersive Halloween experiences--Gravestone Manor-- returned on Friday night. It's located at the Trion Warehouse on Highway 315 in Plains. The attraction has a theater with elaborate scenes and effects. This year's show is about an abandoned campground with...
