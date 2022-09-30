Read full article on original website
10 Hard-To-Beat Halloween Costumes for Rochester On Tap’s Costume Contest
I'm not sure about you but I'm still on the fence about what to be for Halloween! And this is kind of an issue because Rochester, MN's first Halloween costume contest is coming up on October 15th. We are talking about the one and only Rochester On Tap costume contest....
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester
It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
Top 5 Spots in Rochester For An Amazing Taco
We have been preparing our whole lives for this exact moment! Today is National Taco Day AND it is a Taco Tuesday so...you are welcome, you can eat tacos all day today. Now, the best place to grab a really amazing taco in Rochester, Minnesota is probably your next question, and if it is, I asked around and found some of the top spots for a delicious taco.
Grab Tickets Now for ‘A Holiday of Hope’ Gala in Rochester
Did you know that in 2022, over 700 unique individuals who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community were helped by The Landing MN? Yes, that number is correct and we aren't even close to the final month of 2022 so it will be even higher. If you've ever wondered how you can help those experiencing homelessness in our community, you will want to grab tickets while you can for the 2nd Annual A Holiday of Hope Gala on December 1st.
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
Creepy Doll Contest in Rochester Back with Nightmare-Fuel Contestants
The annual creepy doll contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County! It's one of my favorite times of the year, spooky season, and the History Center knows how to celebrate right with their creepy-as-heck dolls. Voting has already begun to find the creepiest of the creepy dolls....
Full List of Breweries at Rochester on Tap 2022 + Ciders and Hard Seltzers
We're getting closer and closer to the biggest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, Rochester on Tap! The big event is coming up on October 15th at the Mayo Civic Center and let me tell you, after you look at all of the breweries that are going to be there, you won't want to miss it.
Bernie Sanders to Campaign For Keith Ellison in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Former presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at an event in Rochester later this week. The progressive Vermont Senator will be campaigning on behalf of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at three rallies in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday. The Rochester event will take place Friday morning at the Rochester Regional Sports Center at the RCTC campus. The doors are scheduled to open at 9 AM.
Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good
One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
One of Rochester’s Most Popular Breakfast Places Is Canceling Breakfast!
If you love breakfast, and you've grown to love cheesy hash browns done the Pescara way, I'm sorry to say your Gouda Hash Brown Days are numbered. They're shutting down breakfast!. Pescara Is Canceling Breakfast at Rochester's DoubleTree by Hilton. SE Minnesota has already had to contend with the end...
Easy Way to Win, Designer Purse Bingo Saturday in Mantorville
Dolly Parton is America's Get It Done Sweetheart. The person that sees a problem and goes after it. One example of this is happening at The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota on Saturday, October 1!. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) Designer Purse Bingo!. Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs...
Smash and Grab Purse Theft Prompts Reminder from Rochester Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is reminding residents to not keep valuables in their vehicle after a smash and grab was reported Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the reported theft at Foster-Arend Park in northeast Rochester. A woman at the park told police she parked her vehicle around 6 p.m. and returned shortly before 8 p.m. to find a window in her vehicle smashed out and her purse missing.
Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
Application Fees to be Waived at Rochester Area Colleges
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
USDA Out $12,000 From Rochester Catalytic Converter Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the reported theft of four catalytic converters. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a strip mall in the 3,000 block of 9th St. Northwest Monday morning. He said three of the converters were taken off of trucks belonging to the USDA and a fourth was stolen off a vehicle belonging to medical supplier Freedom Medical.
Man Charged for Police Chase in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Rochester man for his alleged role in a law enforcement pursuit that occurred in downtown Rochester in August. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 20-year-old Kapi Kuku accuses him of fleeing a Rochester police officer in the early morning hours of August 21. The complaint says the officer attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the Tap House without its lights on shortly before 1 a.m.
Mayo Clinic Names New Top Administrator in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has a new Rochester Chief Administrative Officer. The healthcare provider announced Friday that Natalie Caine will succeed Mary Jo Williamson as the Mayo Clinic's top administrator in Rochester on October 12. Williamson recently assumed a new leadership position with Mayo Collaborative Services.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
