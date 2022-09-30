Did you know that in 2022, over 700 unique individuals who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community were helped by The Landing MN? Yes, that number is correct and we aren't even close to the final month of 2022 so it will be even higher. If you've ever wondered how you can help those experiencing homelessness in our community, you will want to grab tickets while you can for the 2nd Annual A Holiday of Hope Gala on December 1st.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO