bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: 10 vehicle thefts, two armed carjackings reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) A part was taken from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Melville Place between 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. Sept. 27. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Glenmoor Reserve...
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
bethesdamagazine.com
Man taken into custody after five-hour standoff in Silver Spring
This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, to include the latest information. A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a five-hour standoff with Montgomery County police after he allegedly fired shots off of the balcony of a Silver Spring apartment, according to authorities. Around...
bethesdamagazine.com
With violent crime on the rise, county fights back with prevention programs for youth
On July 23, a group of mothers of children who had been murdered in Montgomery County gathered at the Upcounty Regional Services Center in Germantown. Many wore shirts with photos of their deceased children and other supporters who came brought signs urging an end to violence among youth. The event...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man dies when car crashes into Rockville home
A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a home in Rockville early Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police. County and Rockville police got a call for a “suspicious situation” around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street, county police said in a press release.
bethesdamagazine.com
Three D.C. teens charged with attempted armed carjacking in Rockville
Three 14-year-old boys from Washington, D.C., were charged in connection with an attempted armed carjacking Monday in Rockville, according to Montgomery County police. County and Rockville city police were called to the 20 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville Town Square around 11:50 a.m. Monday, police said in a press release.
mocoshow.com
Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; One Unclaimed
Maryland Lottery reports that two winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring last week, while one was sold in Takoma Park but has gone unclaimed. A Bonus Bingo X20 ticket for $10,000 was sold at Hillendale Beer and Wine, 10117 New Hampshire Avenue, and a Racetrax ticket for $11,156.10 was sold at Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road.
Effort to pick up, clean up Prince George’s County
In Prince George's County, residents are frustrated with the growing amount of litter they're seeing in their neighborhoods. Now they're taking matters into their own hands by cleaning it up themselves.
fox5dc.com
Armed man in custody following barricade inside Silver Spring apartment; shelter in place lifted
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a Silver Spring apartment early Tuesday morning after they were called to the area for reports of shots fired. Police responded to a high-rise apartment building in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard around...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Man Is The State’s Newest Millionaire
He recently won the ‘Show Me $1,000,00.’ Md. Lottery Game. Baltimore, Md (KM) A 73-year-old Frederick County man is the state’s newest millionaire. The Maryland Lottery says the man won $1-million dollars in the :”Show Me One-Million Dollars” game. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Last Seen Saturday Morning
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Saturday morning. 15-year-old Andy Amaya was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m Saturday, leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Elnora St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Amaya is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
WJLA
Massive fire rips through townhouses in Montgomery County, 'several families' displaced
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — A fire tore through several townhouses Friday night in Montgomery County sending fire crews scrambling to extinguish the blaze. The flames broke out in the 3500 block of Landing Way. Crews reported heavy fire conditions in multiple townhouses but were able to knock down the exterior fire.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville grocery store
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a grocery store in the King Farm neigbhorhood yesterday afternoon, October 2, 2022. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 400 block of Redland Boulevard at 2:20 PM. There is a Safeway store at 403 Redland Boulevard.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Mall Update: What’s New & What’s Coming Soon (October 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Under Armour held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated location on the lower level of the mall on September 30. The store now features a youth clothing section, 3D foot scanner, digital boards, and upgraded fitting rooms. The store closed for remodeling back in April and had been operating out of a temporary location in the mall at the former site of Sports Nation, which closed back in February.
bethesdamagazine.com
Planning Board chair loses a month’s salary over bar in office, 2 other members lose a day’s salary
This story was updated at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, to include comments from Casey Anderson and more information. The County Council is fining Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson a month’s pay after a recent investigation found he stored liquor in his county office in Wheaton and shared drinks with some colleagues.
Bay Net
Police Investigating A Suspected Overdose At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — On the morning of October 3, a student at General Smallwood Middle School displayed signs consistent with an overdose. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Another student later in the day began to feel ill and...
foxbaltimore.com
2 dogs, puppy stolen in armed robbery in Laurel, police say
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — People attempting to sell a dog in Laurel Sunday were robbed at gunpoint, Anne Arundel County police said. Police were called to the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. after a report of a robbery. The victims told police they met two men and a woman in a parking lot of an apartment complex to conduct the sale.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police video: Witnesses restrain suspect, take away gun in Silver Spring shooting
Several witnesses to an apparent shooting Saturday in Silver Spring knocked the gun away from the alleged shooter and then restrained him until officers arrived, according to Montgomery County police. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, of Hyattsville has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and other charges after police say he...
