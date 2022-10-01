ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court

By Andrew Donovan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McKRL_0iGvcP6Z00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning.

44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building.

Witness says she took photo of Camillus mom abusing son

Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s behalf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmbDU_0iGvcP6Z00

Orendorf is charged with strangulation, imprisonment, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. An Onondaga County Grand Jury will deliberate whether there’s enough evidence to indict her.

Unlike most criminal court proceedings, a third party was required to attend: Onondaga County. A county attorney represented the county’s Department of Children and Family Services because of the case’s connection to child protective services investigations.

The intent of the hearing was for Onondaga County and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office to agree on what documents and records could be shared as possible evidence.

Onondaga County initially held back some records, claiming it violated strict social services law to protect highly sensitive child welfare cases. In response, the District Attorney’s Office threated a subpoena, which would involve a judge.

Onondaga County has since agreed to share some of the records, finding wiggle room in the social services law.

Comments / 5

Brenda Jones
4d ago

you know, every time something happens in the city of Syracuse there are always racist undertones about people of color. since I won't lower myself to that kind of behavior, I just want to say, evil is not a race, or a city...it's an individual. this lady has done harm to an innocent child. the system let him down, she was suppose to take care of him and she hurt him, badly! what I want to say I won't, I can't, but what I will say, I pray she suffers for hurting this precious baby. 🫤😥

Reply(1)
7
7nana
4d ago

why county acting like protecting her instead of little boy?

Reply
9
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

