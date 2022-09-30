Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Looking for something to put you in the spooky mood as Halloween approaches? Look no further than this list of scarily fun events in Peoria and the surrounding area. The Haunted Peoria Tour with the Peoria Historical Society kicks off on Oct. 7. The spooky...
Central Illinois Proud
John Zaiser and son Hawkins Zaiser tell the success story behind the Zaiser Pumpkin Farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you ever are traveling through downtown Washington, Illinois towards Eureka, you might want to hang a quick left down Dieble Road. That’s where you will see a perfect fall destination spot for all ages, The Zaiser Pumpkin Farm. Local native of Washington, John...
Central Illinois Proud
Cycle for Awareness | Good Day Central Illinois Interview
It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To celebrate, we had Cheryll Boswell join us to tell us a bit more about a local event to help spread awareness about breast cancer. Breast Cancer Awareness Month first began in 1985 to help educate people about breast cancer. Today, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
Central Illinois Proud
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
Central Illinois Proud
White Bison, Tatanka, dies at Wildlife Prairie Park
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park announced that its rare white bison Tatanka has died. According to a Wildlife Prairie Park press release, Park staff first noticed something was wrong when Tatanka did not come for its regular feeding on Sept. 24 and reported sluggish behavior. After...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin resident celebrates 100 years
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — You’re never too old to have a celebration. Dorthea Jane Shoch was born on October 3, 1922, and she celebrated her 100th year surrounded by family and friends Monday afternoon. Shoch currently resides at the Cedar Hurst senior living home where she exercises three...
Central Illinois Proud
Gregg Florist prepares for the last day of business
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — After 44 years of business, Gregg Florists’ doors will finally be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The floral shop off War Memorial Drive was sold earlier this year to new owners who plan on starting a new business. Gregg Florists will hold a sale on their last day with everything being at least 60% off.
Central Illinois Proud
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Normal has put together a list of events between now and Halloween so that all residents can enjoy a good and spooky month. Movie lovers can catch all their Halloween and horror favorites at the Normal Theater’s spooky movie showings throughout October, including “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and more. Check out their website to tickets and showtimes.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Canton teen located
UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home. CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday. According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre...
Central Illinois Proud
26th annual Bark in the Park returns to Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS (WMBD) — Animal lovers came together at Tower Park in Peoria Heights to celebrate the 26th annual Bark in the Park. Peorias Humane Society hosted the annual event to raise money and awareness for emergency animal services and animal protection. Hundreds brought their dogs out to enjoy...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU cybersecurity celebrates growth of program
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University in Normal is seeing more students choose cybersecurity as a major. ISU celebrated that growth Monday with an open house of its newly renovated space at Julian Hall. The space creates a place to train students for an in-demand field. “It’s an...
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Five Points Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Monday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Five Points Washington has in store for the month of October, including a tribute concert celebrating Neil Diamond’s music as well as some comedy with Paula Poundstone.
wcbu.org
Closely-held plans for Beck's Oil station at busy War Memorial site unveiled
The village of Peoria Heights is finally revealing the plans for a large lot cleared out at the corner of War Memorial Drive and Central Avenue. A Beck's gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to the site which once hosted Flores Music and other properties. Beck's is...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal town council discusses underpass, North Plaza designs
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — At Monday’s work session, the Normal Town Council viewed renderings of upgrades to the Underpass and North Plaza. In August, an additional $3.16 million were approved for the project. Some suggestions include possibly partnering with the Children’s Discovery Museum with the goal to have...
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
25newsnow.com
Caterpillar hosts family day for employees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Caterpillar invited all their employees out to the Riverfront for some family fun Saturday afternoon. The company wanted to give their workers a chance to enjoy a day with their families, while showing them some of what CAT has to offer. Alongside games, food, and book signings, there were real CAT machines available for an up-close look. Kids could ride even ride around in a mini CAT machine.
Central Illinois Proud
Applications close Friday for Peoria Utility Assistance Program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents have until Friday, Oct. 7 to apply for the city’s Utility Assistance Program, which has allocated $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy...
